Danville's River District Association in running — again — for national award

For the second time, Danville's River District Association is a semifinalist for a national award spotlighting redevelopment.

The group — along with seven other organizations across the nation — is in the running for the 2023 Great American Main Street Award. The honor is billed as the nation's top award to recognize "comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization."

The winner will be announced in March. This marks the second year the local association has made the semifinalist ranking.

A jury of professionals in community, economic development and historic preservation reviewed a national pool of candidates to come up with the final eight, according to a news release. Those semifinals show leadership in the "Main Street Approach," a way to lead "community-based transformation strategies in their downtowns."

The River District Association, formerly Downtown Danville Association, was formed in 1999 to coordinate efforts to revitalize downtown Danville, now called the River District, according to the group.

The association and city of Danville have enjoyed accredited status under the National and Virginia Main Street Programs since 2016.

“The Great American Main Street Award is the highest honor that we grant to organizations within our network,” said Hannah White, interim president and CEO at Main Street America. “We are proud to recognize RDA and seven fellow organizations as 2023 GAMSA Semifinalists for their excellence in transforming their downtown districts through strategically implemented economic vitality, design, promotion and organization initiatives.”

The award spans a diversity of localities, from small towns with downtowns to commercial corridors within larger cities. Semifinalists have generated more than $872 million in local reinvestment and helped open 863 net new businesses, according to the release.

Locally, more than a dozen businesses opened or expanded so far this year and about six are expected to follow suit by the end of 2022.

"We are very grateful for the team at the National Main Street center for recognizing the hard work that has been done in the River District for the past decade," RDA Executive Director Diana Schwartz said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be selected once again as one of 8 semifinalists nationally."

Schwartz called it a prestigious honor to make it to the semifinal round. She hopes residents realize Danville is known on the national state as a model for revitalization.

"We look forward to the continued success of our downtown that will illuminate a bright path to move forward and share the improvements and opportunities to all areas of our city and our region.”

The other finalists are in Denison, Texas; Florence, South Carolina; Metuchen, New Jersey; Orlando, Florida; Ruston, Louisiana; Sheridan, Wyoming; and Sykesville, Maryland.