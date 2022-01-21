Danville's Winter Market popular with vendors and customers alike

The Winter Market might be smaller than the Holiday Bazaars, but it is popular with vendors and customers alike.

“The Winter Market started from vendors coming to us and saying that what they had to sell doesn’t go away in the winter,” said Kenny Porzio, program coordinator at the Danville Community Market where the Winter Market is held. “It stayed open even during the pandemic.”

The Winter Market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. January through March with typically between 16 and 20 vendors, he said.

“It seems like people who come here aren’t here to browse," he added. "They know what they want.”

Eddie and Amy Snead come every week for the fresh produce.

“It’s where we get our vegetables,” he said.

“And then she cooks them,” his wife said, pointing to her mother. “It’s all about buying local.”

John Brandon from the Brandon Family Farm in Alton is a familiar sight at the market year-round. His mother used to come with him, and now he brings his grandchildren.

“My grandson is the fourth generation, and he is crazy about the market,” Brandon said.

He grows crops year-round. Last week it was huge sweet potatoes for sweet potato pies and smaller ones for baking. There were also turnip greens, onions, butter beans and black-eyed peas, along with some baked goods.

He wasn’t worried about the impending ice storm, saying that the ice would “stun the produce, but not kill it.” The previous snow had burned his turnip greens a little, he said, pointing out some brown edges on some greens.

Constance Henderson said her Christmas sales at the market were good, and during the winter market, she is “successful here and there.”

Her main attraction is mini-sofas where she sews in athletic team material. Each one takes her about two hours to put together.

“I started out making door drafters, and then my granddaughters wanted doll furniture,” she said. “Then I thought about doing these mini-sofas and gave it a shot.”

As she talked, Julie Matejko, came by with her son, Michael, and bought a New England Patriots couch for her husband, who is from Boston.

J.B Holston from Skyland Farms in Pelham, North Carolina, has been selling at the Community Market for about 10 years.

“I enjoy it, and I sell pretty much everything,” he said. “I have regular customers who come.”

Kelly Dittmer, of B. Roo Creations, also enjoys selling there. She has been working the Winter Market since it began three years ago.

“I sell leather and faux leather earrings, and I enjoy meeting the customers and the interactions with them,” she said. “The Winter Market is a little slower, but I do enjoy it.”

It’s the first year at the Winter Market for Mandee Stone, whose business is called “Southern Honey.”

“So far, so good,” she said. “Last week I sold five wreaths.”

Katherine Harvell has some unique products to sell, including matching African masks and scarves. It was only her second week at the Winter Market.

“The material is made in Africa, and I buy it from an African wholesaler in New York,” she said.

She also was displaying two books she has published and had for sale.

Beside Harvell’s booth was Sharon Waddy’s booth of Sha-Lee Accessories. She has been doing the market for almost 20 years.

“Sales are especially good during the Holiday Bazaar,” she said. “It was amazing to have that experience this year after not having it the year before because of the pandemic.”

