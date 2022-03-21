 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Energy Inc.

Davenport Energy names new president

Harold (Hal) E. Thornton Jr.

Davenport Energy Inc. on Monday announced the promotion of Harold (Hal) E. Thornton Jr. to president.

“Hal has been a key part of our success, and we are thrilled to promote him to this important position,” said Lewis E. Wall Jr., chief executive officer of Davenport Energy,  provider of gasoline, diesel fuel and propane products.

Thornton joined the company in 1995 as human resources director and quickly rose to several supervisory and management positions, including his most recent as executive vice president.

Thornton was employed by North American Locating Inc. before joining Davenport Energy.

“Davenport Energy Inc. has been my work home for nearly 27 years,” he said. “The excitement of watching the company flourish is only matched by the day-to-day honor of being a member of Team Davenport.”

Thornton has served in a number of industry and community organizations, and is a Sunday school teacher and member of the Church Council of Watson Memorial United Methodist Church in Chatham.

He and his wife, Nina Beth, have a son and daughter, and two grandchildren.

Davenport Energy is a diversified provider of petroleum products to residential, commercial, industrial, agriculture and convenience stores across Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia and Tennessee.

Learn more about the company at davenportenergy.com.

