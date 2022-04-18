DCC teams up with Tyson Foods for training

Danville Community College is teaming up with Tyson Foods for a new training program, and students who complete it will be receive priority when it comes to hiring at the new facility under construction in Pittsylvania County.

The maintenance technology program is designed to help students find skilled work at the new facility expected to be in operation early next year, a news release stated.

Almost 400 jobs will be created at the plant, which will cook, season, flash-freeze, package and ship out foods including Any’tizer Snacks, chicken nuggets and other products.

Hiring for maintenance technician roles will start in early 2023. That's also when the first class of students in the program will be finished. Those enrolled students have the chance to be granted a guaranteed interview and priority placement in a maintenance position, DCC officials said.

“The career path we hope our students will pursue at Tyson Foods will begin with roles that pay well and have significant upward mobility,” said Muriel Mickles, interim president at Danville Community College. “Maintenance technicians have the opportunity to begin their careers with Tyson with nearly $45,000 in annual pay, plus full benefits, with the opportunity to grow into larger and even better compensated roles.”

The maintenance technology certification will train students in the repair and maintenance of mechanical and electrical equipment along with diagnosing, troubleshooting and maintaining automated systems, the release stated.

“Tyson Foods strives to be the most sought-after place to work, and we’re thankful for the warm welcome we’ve received from the people of Danville and Pittsylvania County,” said Derek Baucom, vice president, poultry operations for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods offers competitive pay, health, dental and vision insurance, as well as a company matching 401k and stock purchase plan, according to the release.

“Students will come away from this training opportunity with the skills to pursue a rewarding career,” said Mickles. “Many of these students will attend classes with zero out of pocket cost thanks to our robust financial aid and scholarship packages.”

The program consists of 700 hours of training offered at the DCC Regional Center for Technical Training in both day and evening cohorts. The day cohort will start May 2 and will graduate in November, with classes held Monday to Friday. The evening cohort will start May 10 and will graduate in May 2023, with classes held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’re thrilled that Danville Community College was able to develop a Maintenance Technology Program that students can complete while we build our facility, so they’ll be ready to go to work when we’re ready to hire,” said Baucom.

For more information, visit www.tysonfoods.com/danville-virginia, or to enroll, contact Chad Younger at 434-797-8573 or email chadrick.younger@danville.edu.