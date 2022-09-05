DCC to host faculty job fairs across Southern Virginia

Danville Community College is recruiting new faculty members across a variety of subjects and disciplines.

In an effort to support this initiative, DCC will be hosting faculty job fairs across the region this month.

“As we expand our course offerings and improve access to in-person classes, we are looking to add new members to our team of talented faculty members,” said Jerry Wallace, president of Danville Community College. “We have positions for individuals who are looking for full-time employment, as well as those who may want to teach one or two classes in addition to their day job.”

DCC faculty job fairs will be held in Danville at the Student Center on the DCC campus on Sept. 20, in South Boston at the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center on Sept. 22, and in at the Pittsylvania Career & Technical Center in Chatham on Sept. 27. Each event will last from 4 to 6 p.m.

“We’re excited to host faculty job fairs across the areas we serve,” said Wallace. “It is our goal to come out, meet people where they are, and let them know about the amazing opportunities for employment at the College.”

Each job fair will feature representation from human resources and academics.

“Our aim is to offer an event that will recruit talented, passionate teachers who possess a strong commitment to our students and the surrounding community,” said Dr. Cornelius Johnson, vice president of academic affairs and student services.

Individuals who are interested in the various teaching roles available at DCC should come prepared to answer questions about their employment history and with copies of their resumes.

“As we expand our offerings to our students and our community, we look forward to expanding the DCC family,” said Dr. Wallace. “We encourage anyone who is curious about working with us to come out, ask questions, meet our staff, and consider joining us.”

For more information, call 434-797-8403 or email paul.fox@danville.edu.

Full-time teaching faculty receive a comprehensive state benefit package. For more information about benefits for full-time teaching faculty, visit: Job Opportunities at Virginia's Community Colleges (vccs.edu) and select “Teaching Faculty Benefits.”