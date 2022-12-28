Demand drives growth as Gretna's Amthor announces $30 million expansion, new jobs for truck-tank production plant

GRETNA — Amthor International will invest $30 million to expand production which will include construction of a new facility and the addition of 60 jobs and more added positions at its current building.

Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders joined Amthor representatives to celebrate the announcement made Wednesday at the company's truck-tank production facility in Gretna.

The purpose of the expansion is to meet growing demand.

"Our company has grown so much exponentially globally ... not only here domestically but also in the global market with government contracts, military contracts," Executive Vice President Brian Amthor told attendees at the announcement held inside the company's facility.

The Gretna facility currently has about 87 employees, with more being hired in a few weeks, and produces about 20-25 truck-tanks per week. The new 33,000-square-foot structure will enable Amthor to increase that number, which Amthor hopes to bump up to more than 30 per week, Amthor told the Danville Register & Bee during an interview after the announcement.

Amthor said ground should break for the new building in March, with completion expected in the fourth quarter of next year.

The company is the largest manufacturer of truck-mounted tanks in the nation.

Amthor International is investing more $4 million and creating 60 new jobs with the new standalone facility, which is part of the overall $30 million investment. Additional equipment investments are being made in the existing plant in order to meet a robust pipeline of received orders.

Besides the 60 new jobs at the new facility, Amthor will add another 15 to 30 new positions at its current location, Amthor told attendees.

"I'll need this space to be able to support the demand we need for the new facility," Amthor said.

By moving some of the production from the current facility to the new one, Amthor will leave more space at the current building, Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe pointed out during an interview after the announcement.

"They'll have to bring on additional employees here because it's adding excess capacity for the manufacturing of the tanks themselves," Rowe said.

Bringing nearly 100 more jobs to the county and Gretna will mean more paying positions for residents and more money circulating in the local economy, Rowe pointed out.

"Anytime you can create jobs into a community like this, especially good-paying jobs like Brian and his family and company are providing, it's just a benefit," he said. "It really shows just the successful business climate that Pittsylvania County and the town of Gretna have created here."

Amthor said the jobs' pay will depend on experience and will be in the range of more than $20 an hour.

State and local officials praised the expansion and role Amthor has played in the county and Gretna since it came to the community 30 years ago.

"If this is not a real fitting way to end 2022, then I don't know of any other better way to possibly end 2022," Gretna Mayor Keith Motley said during remarks.

A fourth-generation family-owned company, Amthor International manufactures truck-mounted tanks used for refined fuel, propane, mining, vacuum and septic, portable restroom, water, well-drilling and construction industries.

Amthor International has been in Gretna since 1992, and with this third expansion, will employ more than 200 people.

"Who would have known that roughly 30 years ago, when the Amthor family pulled into Gretna, that we would develop the relationship that we have with Brian and huis family?" Motley said.

Their second expansion in 2018 resulted in the company relocating its corporate headquarters to the Gretna plant while investing over $2.5 million at the existing plant and announcing the creation of 90 new positions over the next five years, many of which are actively being recruited.

"We're delighted that Amthor has chosen Pittsylvania County to once again expand their business operations here," Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram said during his remarks.

“This investment in our locality is more good news for Southside Virginia communities and the expansion of existing business is an indicator that the economic prospects for families in our region are bright,” Delegate Les Adams, R-Chatham, said in a prepared statement.

"We are so happy that Amthor International chose to expand here in Pittsylvania County," Bill Nuckols, a board member of the Pittsylvania County Industrial Development Authority, said during remarks. "We're delighted to share in your success and be a part of the celebration today."