A downtown barbecue takeout business that closed about two years ago due to a worker shortage is reopening with full service and more space at a new location along Craghead Street.

Owner Rick Barker, who temporarily closed The Garage in the spring of 2021, plans to bring the restaurant back to life at 530 Craghead St., Suite 102, next to his other restaurant, Mucho Taqueria and Teguileria.

"This is an expansion over the carryout concept from the original building," Barker told the Danville Register & Bee. "This will give The Garage a visible commercial storefront and can share the courtyard seating with Mucho, for outdoor dining."

The Garage, which was previously located behind Mucho and faced Lynn Street, will be a full-service restaurant that include seating for 50 and a full-service bar, Barker said. There will be about 15-20 full- and part-time workers at the establishment.

Rick Barker temporarily closed The Garage because there weren't enough workers. He also temporarily closed Mucho in August 2021, but opened it back up again.

The restaurant's menu will be nearly identical to what it was previously, offering smoked meats, brisket, pulled pork, chicken and sausage. Barker said ribs and burnt ends, or the bark or trimmings from the brisket, will be added.

Plans for the new location will go before the Virginia Department of Historic Resources for approval for historic tax credits this month.

"The interior uplift should begin this summer, after DHR approval, and be completed by year's end," Barker said.

The structure, known as the Hughes Building, was built around 1910 and was previously a beauty shop.

In addition to The Garage, an interior design business is slated to open up in the 500 block of Craghead Street.

Nancy Parrish Interiors will be leasing space in suite 104 next door to The Garage, said Jeff Gignac, business manager with Rick Barker Properties, which owns properties along the 500 block of Craghead Street.

Rick Barker Properties is seeking approval from the state department of historic resources for historic tax credits restoring and remodeling the space where the business will operate.

Nancy Parrish Interiors would occupy 1,200 square feet of the 5,000-square-foot space, Gignac said, adding that the business should be open by the fourth quarter this year.

Parrish is an interior designer who started her company in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2013. Nancy Parrish Designs' "portfolio includes comprehensive interior design, light commercial interiors and refresh renovations from one room to whole home," according to the website.

Parrish is already taking steps to establish a customer base in Danville, Gignac said.

"She already has a presence," he said. "She's building her brand in this location."

During an interview Monday afternoon, Parrish said she first experienced Danville when a couple of clients brought her to the city about a year ago.

"Seeing all the architecture and history, all of that being revitalized ... it looks like more people are coming in and bringing those houses back to life," she said. "That's certainly the business I'm in and I'd love to help anyone in doing that."

Also, North Carolina cities including Charlotte and High Point are accessible from Danville, she said.

Parrish has been living and working in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, since relocating her business there. She plans to move to Danville and open on Craghead Street in October or November.

"We're [Parrish and her husband] in the process of looking for a house now," Parrish said.

She plans to hire three employees and offer internships for aspiring interior designers.