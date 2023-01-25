Economist speaks on assets, challenges at Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber meeting

Almost three-fourths of those living in Danville also work in the city, said an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond.

"Seventy-three percent of residents in Danville work in Danville," Sonia Ravindranath Waddell told roughly 250 local leaders at the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce annual member meeting Wednesday morning. "This is one area that presents an opportunity."

The event was held at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

Waddell is vice president and economist for regional and community analysis with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, which has spent the last few years researching similarities and differences across rural and smaller-town areas in the region it covers.

The Richmond Federal Reserve Bank covers Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina and South Carolina.

Waddell's speech focused on the assets and challenges area like Danville have when it comes to attracting employers and workers.

Rural and small-town areas are more likely than urban centers to be shrinking in population and employment, Waddell said. They also have lower educational attainment among residents and a lower employment-to-population ratio, or percentage of the population that is working.

"The more rural you are, the lower your employment-to-population ratio will be," she said.

Danville's ratio is 65%, Waddell said.

The city has seen a lot of growth over the past 10 years, but has also experienced a decline in employment and population since 2010 — but not as much as other rural areas, she said.

One factor that plays a role in how much a community grows or shrinks is a community's connection to other areas, Waddell said.

"Connected communities are the ones who have high shares of people commuting in and out of the community to work," she said. "These [areas] have further opportunities to grow and increase their capacity."

As for educational attainment, people with a bachelor's degree or higher have a much lower unemployment rate and earn higher wages, she said.

"The more education you have, the more insulated you are from business-cycle shifts," Waddell said.

But another asset the city has is a relatively younger population than that of surrounding areas, she said. The median age in Danville is 41; in Pittsylvania County, the median age is 46, she said.

Also, the Danville area is rich in African American culture, Waddell pointed out. About 15% of the 5th U.S. Congressional District and 18% of Virginia is in African American South category, she said.

"There are challenges in the history, but there are [tourism] opportunities as well, that come from this history," Waddell said. "I wonder if we can do a better job of taking advantage of the rich cultural ... history to bring people to different parts of Virginia."

She also pointed to Danville's regional collaboration, emphasis on its strengths and assets and other factors as examples of "things that work."

During the event, the chamber announced its four-year strategic plan, which is a set of goals, strategies, tactics, metrics and timelines.

The process to develop the plan took four months and included surveys of chamber members, community stakeholders and chamber leaders. The chamber also studied its demographics and trends to help target its initiatives, said CEO and President Anne-Moore Sparks, in a news release.

The plan has four priority areas: business advocacy, business support, leadership development and brand sustainability.

Initiatives under the plan will include creation of an ambassador corps of chamber members; integrating participants of leadership programs in community institutions and organizations; growing membership; and actively promoting business priorities to local state and state legislators.

"The future is bright for our region and the future is very bright for your chamber," Moore-Sparks told members at the end of the meeting.