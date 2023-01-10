Economist to speak about Dan River Region at chamber annual meeting

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting of the membership at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

Sonya Ravindranath Waddell, vice president and economist for regional and community analysis for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, will deliver the keynote on the challenges as well as unique assets of small cities and towns and rural areas that help attract employers and workers with a focus on the Dan River region.

The annual meeting will also present the 2023 officers and board of directors for the chamber, deliver a report on 2022 accomplishments and introduce a four-year strategic plan focusing on the organization’s mission to support and engage business and industry through high quality resources and relationships.

“The Chamber has an important role in leveraging the phenomenal growth that is coming to our region,” said Anne Moore-Sparks, president and CEO. “The region’s business community needs a strong advocate to help maximize the opportunities of that growth. Our leadership and strategic plan will ensure the Chamber fulfills that obligation for the benefit of our members.”

The cost is $35 for members and $40 for future members and includes a breakfast buffet. Pre-registration is required by Jan. 22 at https://bit.ly/2023ChamberAnnualMeeting or by calling the Chamber at 434-836-6990.

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, serving more than 500 members and more than 21,000 member employees, was established in 2001.