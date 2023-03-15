With an $18 million overall investment in Virginia, a a Germany-based electronics company will expand operations in Danville and create 80 new jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday.

Zollner Elektronik — which acquired Electronic Instrumentation and Technology’s electronics manufacturing services division in July — will expand its operations on Slayton Drive in an area known as the Cyber Park.

Locally, $14 million will be invested to grow the facility to develop custom electronic products for clients using proprietary technology, Younkin explained.

The Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facility owns the Cyber Park where the company is located.

Zollner Elektronik also will grow its U.S. headquarters in Loudoun County, adding 20 jobs and a $4 million investment

Virginia competed with North Carolina and West Virginia for the projects.

“Zollner Elektronik’s decision to increase its market reach with the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in Danville and U.S. headquarters in Loudoun County demonstrates the strength of our business climate and workforce that benefits diverse industries and locations across Virginia,” Youngkin said. “EIT has a long history of success in the commonwealth, and we look forward to building on that partnership with Zollner in the years to come.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the city of Danville, Pittsylvania County the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance and Loudoun County to land the the expansions. The governor approved a $360,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Danville with the project, the release stated.

The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“Our existing industries are a vital component of this region’s economic success, and Zollner Elektronik’s acquisition and expansion of this facility is an economic win for our area,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said in a statement. “On behalf of the citizens of the city of Danville, I wish to thank Zollner Elektronik for the investment it will be making to increase its capacity here and the jobs it will be creating."

David Faliskie, president and CEO of Zollner, said EIT was founded in 1977. Since then, they've had the backing of Virginia and local government agencies.

“The acquisition by Zollner AG will give us the advantages of a global company while being able to maintain our Virginia presence," Faliskie said in a statement. "Our locations in Leesburg and Danville have workforce availability and are supported by complete transportation systems, so we look forward to continued growth through the acquisition by Zollner."

Lee Vogler, chair of the Danville Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority and member of City Council, said the new jobs and investment will bolster the company as an economic fixture.

Dubbing Danville as "the comeback city," Vogler reiterated that characterization in the governor's release Wednesday.

"Over the last few years, a great comeback has been happening in Danville-Pittsylvania County," Vogler said. "Today is another chapter in that comeback story."

Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chair Darrell Dalton said he was "thrilled" for the jobs that will continue to grow Southern Virginia's economy.

“Zollner choosing to expand its existing operations here in the Cyber Park is a great testament to the company’s strong business results in the Dan River Region so far and the positive business climate we have developed, and it is also a show of faith that Pittsylvania County and the city of Danville can effectively support this growth," Dalton wrote in a statement.

Zollner is family-owned company founded in 1965 with headquarters in Zandt, Germany. It has more than 12,000 workers at 20 locations worldwide.

Its electronics manufacturing service provides a complete product life cycle: research and development, consultation, production, supply chain management and after-sales service, according to the company's website.

“We enthusiastically welcome Zollner Elektronik AG to our region and are very happy they have chosen to be in Virginia and to expand the footprint started by EIT,” said Delegate Danny Marshall, R-Danville. “As one of the world's largest service providers for electronic and mecatronic components, Zollner will be able to access the workforce and local training already available."