Facing supply-chain issues, Dan River Region businesses hike prices amid challenging times

"You can have a piece of equipment, a big, giant air-conditioning unit," Clark said. "It will be ready to ship except for the circuit boards,"

Wendy Haymore, co-owner at Haymore Garden Center on Franklin Turnpike, said she recently had to cancel an order from a supplier for Christmas decorations.

"Lots of them did not arrive," she said. "I just went ahead and canceled an order because I did not want them arriving on Dec. 26."

Many of the artificial Christmas trees she ordered also did not come in, she said, adding that there are clothes she ordered that are sitting on ships waiting at the Port of Los Angeles.

'Hurting the community'

"It's not just hurting us," Haymore said. "It's hurting the community. This year has been a real struggle. I have furniture I ordered last October, in 2020, that I still haven't received."

In addition, companies are now adding not just a freight charge, but a tariff charge, as well, she said.

"I had one company call me after I got the product on the floor [for sale] and tell me they forgot to charge the tariff," Haymore said. "I have to either eat that or adjust my prices."