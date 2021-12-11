Facing supply-chain issues, Dan River Region businesses hike prices amid challenging times

GRETNA — A shortage of products and inflation, along with COVID-19, have taken a toll on Kate Farmer's two downtown businesses.
Her South Main Street coffee shop, The Pod, and her lighting store, Sweet Pea's, have faced a shortage of supplies.
"The restaurant has struggled with supply issues through the last 12 months," Farmer said. "Sweet Pea's has really struggled. Suppliers reduced or stopped production during the peak of COVID."
Common staples for her coffee shop, including cups, to-go boxes, bases for soups and ingredients for pastries have increased in cost. The number of items Farmer is allowed to order from suppliers has often been restricted, she said.
"We've tried to stay on top of it and order a surplus," Farmer said during an interview at her adjoined businesses Thursday morning. "The rising costs of everything has hurt us significantly."
Overall, she has had to raise prices on items at The Pod by an average of 10%, she said. Last month, a 12-ounce cup of coffee went up from $2.29 to $2.75 — an increase of about 20%.
"We were losing money every week," Farmer said.
Over at Blair Construction, Inc. in Gretna, there have been several instances where suppliers for the company's subcontractors have had to increase the price of an item needed for a large-scale commercial or industrial construction project, said President Tim Clark.
"We've never had that in our history," said Clark, who has been with the 110-year-old company for 22 years. "The suppliers will just call and say, 'We know that we told you we could sell for that price, and now we can't, so we need 30% to 40% more.'"
Blair Construction has been behind several major projects in the region, including the construction of the Institute for Advanced Learning & Research, the YMCA building in Danville, Foundation Hall at Danville Community College, Canadian Bank Notes and Kyocera.
Their projects are usually built by subcontractors, with Blair managing those endeavors and performing concrete and foundation work.
The company, which has about 17 to 18 projects in progress at any given time, is currently building the new Center for Advanced Manufacturing across from the Institute and the new Danville Police Department headquarters off Memorial Drive.
Acquiring needed material is another challenge, Clark said. For example, rigid insulation can take 30 to 40 weeks to arrive after it's ordered, he said. It would normally take less than a week.
"That used to be an overnight thing," Clark said.
Just waiting on minor parts can throw a wrench into an order.
"You can have a piece of equipment, a big, giant air-conditioning unit," Clark said. "It will be ready to ship except for the circuit boards,"
Wendy Haymore, co-owner at Haymore Garden Center on Franklin Turnpike, said she recently had to cancel an order from a supplier for Christmas decorations.
"Lots of them did not arrive," she said. "I just went ahead and canceled an order because I did not want them arriving on Dec. 26."
Many of the artificial Christmas trees she ordered also did not come in, she said, adding that there are clothes she ordered that are sitting on ships waiting at the Port of Los Angeles.
'Hurting the community'
"It's not just hurting us," Haymore said. "It's hurting the community. This year has been a real struggle. I have furniture I ordered last October, in 2020, that I still haven't received."
In addition, companies are now adding not just a freight charge, but a tariff charge, as well, she said.
"I had one company call me after I got the product on the floor [for sale] and tell me they forgot to charge the tariff," Haymore said. "I have to either eat that or adjust my prices."
A lot suppliers have cut down on their product selection, said Martha Ray, co-owner at Raywood Landscape Center on James Road in Danville.
"The variety of items has been limited," Ray said.
She has also had to cancel her orders for plant plugs because she has been told they wouldn't arrive until January.
"We usually get them in August," Ray said.
She is paying more for items from suppliers, but it's "not astronomical," she said.
Like Clark, Ray has had trouble getting minor, but important, materials.
"We've had trouble getting ribbon," she said. "Ribbon has been in real short supply for poinsettias."
In addition, she had to buy clay pots from Lowe's after being told at a trade show — where she planned to order some — that they wouldn't arrive until February.
"I'm usually able to order them and get them before the year ends," she said.
Prices rise twice
Back at Sweet Pea's in Gretna, Farmer has had to raise her prices on lighting products twice — on Sept. 1 and Nov. 15. Manufacturers she buys items from require her to sell them at set prices, and they increased their manufacturing and retail prices, she said.
Farmer's lighting store prices increased by 10% to 17% each time, she said.
The business also sells home decor, gourmet foods and gift items.
During the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmer closed her lighting store from March to May 2020 and offered curbside service at The Pod.
In June 2020, she developed a website for her lighting store and expanded the offering at Sweet Pea's to include gift items and gourmet foods.
"We tried to think out of the box and be creative," she said.
That has helped her business stay afloat, Farmer said.
As for Raywood, the trying times at her and her husband's business have not hindered customers, Ray said.
"As far as Christmas, our sales have been crazy," she said. "It doesn't seem to be slowing anybody down."