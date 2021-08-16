Fifty years and still going strong: Celebration honors Danville car salesman Curtis Turner

There was food, there was music and there were friends, all gathered Monday at Apple Ford, previously Barkhouser Ford, to celebrate Curtis Turner’s 50 years with the company.

“This is a celebration, and I’m still going strong,” Turner said enthusiastically. “Fifty years ago today I started with the company right here.”

He had never sold a car that day in 1971 when as a 22-year-old route salesman for Coca-Cola he went to Barkhouser to pick up a work truck.

“The sales manager at that time was Ken Bell, and his brother, Mike Bell, told me to go talk to his brother,” Turner recalled. “I was hired on the spot. I led the board that first month as top salesman. I’m a blessed man.”

Barkhouser Ford was purchased by Apple Ford of Lynchburg and the name changed in June of this year. Barkhouser was founded 63 years ago.

Turner said he has been successful as a car salesman because he’s a “people person.”

“I love people and I love the work I do,” he said. “I’ve been selling Fords for 50 years, and I love it. I’ve made lots of friends because when you buy a car from me, I want it to be a beginning.”