Fifty years and still going strong: Celebration honors Danville car salesman Curtis Turner
Fifty years and still going strong: Celebration honors Danville car salesman Curtis Turner

Turner

Curtis Turner talks about his 50 years with the Barkhouser, now Apple, Ford company beside a plaque he received for his service. He said he is a people person and loves his job.

 Susan Elzey, special to the Register & Bee
Turner

Vrindar Wells holds some of the balloons that decorated the Apple Ford dealership on Monday. She was one of the volunteers helping Curtis Turner celebrate his 50 years with the company.

There was food, there was music and there were friends, all gathered Monday at Apple Ford, previously Barkhouser Ford, to celebrate Curtis Turner’s 50 years with the company.

“This is a celebration, and I’m still going strong,” Turner said enthusiastically. “Fifty years ago today I started with the company right here.”

He had never sold a car that day in 1971 when as a 22-year-old route salesman for Coca-Cola he went to Barkhouser to pick up a work truck.

“The sales manager at that time was Ken Bell, and his brother, Mike Bell, told me to go talk to his brother,” Turner recalled. “I was hired on the spot. I led the board that first month as top salesman. I’m a blessed man.”

Barkhouser Ford was purchased by Apple Ford of Lynchburg and the name changed in June of this year. Barkhouser was founded 63 years ago.

Turner said he has been successful as a car salesman because he’s a “people person.”

“I love people and I love the work I do,” he said. “I’ve been selling Fords for 50 years, and I love it. I’ve made lots of friends because when you buy a car from me, I want it to be a beginning.”

Periods of slow car sales don’t even get him down. He just works harder to make things better. He’s never had a desire to be a manager because he “wants to go home at night.” Even so, he estimated he still works about 55 hours a week.

Turner grew up in Danville, graduating from George Washington High School. He and his wife, Martha, raised two children and have nine grandchildren.

Turner

Volunteers from God's Pit Crew help celebrate Curtis Turner's 50 years of working for Apple Ford, formerly Barkhouser Ford, on Monday. They served up hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue, cookies and cake.

Helping him celebrate

On the Apple Ford lot Monday a crowd of friends gathered to listen to music by Lynchburg singer Alma Hesson and eat lunch cooked and served by volunteers with God’s Pit Crew, a local disaster response organization.

Turner

Randy Johnson, founder and president of God's Pit Crew, mans the grill at the celebration Monday of Curtis Turner working 50 years at the Apple Ford dealership. Johnson said they wanted to come help serve because the company has helped them out so much through the years. 

Randy Johnson, founder and president of God’s Pit Crew, manned the grill as other volunteers dished up hamburgers, hot dogs, coleslaw, barbecue, chips, cookies and a huge cake with Turner’s name on it.

“They’ve been good to us over the years, as a lot of folks in town are, so we just wanted to come and serve today,” Johnson said.

Benjy Powell, the general manager at Apple Ford, had only good words to say about Turner.

“I’ve worked here 28 years, and I’ve known him since before then,” he said. “The results speak for themselves. He’s not only a great salesman, but a great person. I’ve loved working with him and look forward to many more years to go.

“Our inside joke is that when Curtis leaves, I’m going with him. But that’s the last thing he wants to talk about.”

Turner doesn’t even want to talk about retiring.

“I feel strong and I’m going to keep on trucking,” he said before going out to join the party celebrating him.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.

