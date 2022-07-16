For Danville's River District, business momentum surges

Since the beginning of this year, more than a dozen businesses have either opened or expanded in the River District, and more than half a dozen others are expected to follow in the second part of 2022.

"They keep coming so fast," said River District Association Executive Director Diana Schwartz.

That, of course, is not a complaint on her part.

"It is amazing how many people have come to realize how business friendly Danville is for small businesses," she said.

According to figures provided by Schwartz, there are more than 300 businesses with nearly 4,000 employees within a half-mile radius in the River District.

Charles Walker, co-owner at Ma's Cakes on Main Street downtown, opened the business with his wife, Annette Walker, in late February.

"We wanted to be a part of the expansion of the River District area," Charles said during an interview at their business Thursday morning. "It's vastly growing. There's a lot of foot traffic."

That type of activity is what Susan Moss loves to see outside the window at Moss Mountain Outfitters, just two doors away from Ma's Cakes. That foot traffic includes not only locals, but those from other areas as well.

"We're also seeing a lot of out-of-towners," said Moss, who co-owns the business with her son, Landon Moss. They first opened at 543 Main St. in March 2021 before relocating to 326 Main St., Suite 102, and expanding just this month.

Within easy walking distance are numerous merchants, she pointed out, including Lizzy Lou Boutique, Dell'Anno's Pizza Kitchen, Vintages by the Dan and Me's Burgers & Brews.

In memory of the loss of Susan's son Ryan Moss in hiking incident in Colorado in 2016, she and Landon started a brand, Head Up Eyes Forward. Profits from the sales of that brand go toward local charities, Susan said.

The River District began growing roughly a decade ago after city and business leaders began investing in the area to revitalize that part of town. So far, there has been $50 million in public investment and $252 million in private investment, according to figures provided by Schwartz.

Schwartz attributes the most recent surge to property owners developing more properties to allow merchants to move in and open up.

Also, Danville is getting lots of attention due to the upcoming Caesars Virginia casino, re-development of the White Mill building on Memorial Drive and a planned riverfront park.

In addition, Danville's Main Street was recently recognized as one of the top eight Main Streets in the country, Schwartz pointed out. The city was a semifinalist for the Great American Main Street Award, which recognizes localities for preservation-based commercial district revitalization and is bestowed by the National Main Street Center.

Since January, 14 businesses have either opened or expanded in the River District, Schwartz said.

Two more businesses are expected to open during the second half of this year, including an exotic pet store, Bubbles Aquatics and Exotics at 535 Wilson St., and Temptations Gourmet at 208 N. Union St., she said. Five more are also anticipated in 2022, "but they are not ready to announce yet," Schwartz said.

An existing business on Main Street, The Brick, will be expanding later this year, she said.

'More on the way'

Smokestack Theatre Company, officially launched in 2018, just had its ribbon-cutting next to Funky's Arcade and Bar on Lynn Street on July 7. The group had been looking at various locations for a potential home since 2017, before it was officially established.

The group had been putting on shows and other events at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, 2 Witches Winery and Brewing Company, and Crema & Vine.

"Our location is nestled right in the middle of so many great restaurants and other shopping destinations," Lucia said. "We feel we complement each other well. What better way to spend an evening than grabbing dinner and drinks and catching a live show, all within walking distance and in historic buildings near the Dan River?"

Within a 10-minute walk, more than 50 stores, restaurants and other establishments can be found, he pointed out.

"All of that, in addition to historical architecture, a river and Riverwalk Trail and much more on the way," Lucia said.

As for River District Association, it was organized in 1999 as the Downtown Danville Association. In May 2015, the organization was renamed the River District Association to complement the city’s River District brand and is accredited by both the Virginia Main Street Organization and the National Main Street (Main Street America).

The group includes a volunteer board of directors with representatives from River District businesses and property owners, the city of Danville and other community stakeholders.

It coordinates public-private partnerships to revive Danville's River District. The group works with the city of Danville, area businesses and institutions to develop programs and events to get the community working together; to market the area's assets; to get the district in top physical shape; and to attract and retain businesses, according to the River District Association's website.

"We are thrilled to provide help for our small-business community to make sure they can not only locate in the downtown, but they can be successful when they do so," Schwartz said.

Entrepreneurs

In 2021-22, the Danville group had a significant impact on entrepreneur activity, as well as business retention and design in the River District.

RDA’s Dream Launch Pitch Competition awarded more than $160,000 in start-up or expansion funds to businesses locating in the River District. More than $40,000 in façade grants were awarded to 10 businesses and $45,000 in grants up to $5,000 were given to 10 existing businesses to expand or “boost” their business with the Get Boosted grant program.

Charles Walker said the group, as well as the Small Business Development Center and the city's economic development office, has "done some wonderful partnering" to expand opportunities for entrepreneurs in the River District.

"They have a lot of tools to offer for local businesses looking to start up or expand," Walker said.

His wife, Annette, loves to bake, Walker added, and "our business serves a demographic from 1 to 100. Your grandma or grandchild loves cake."

"We love our city," Charles said. "This is where we were born and raised."