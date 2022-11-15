For Thanksgiving, plump prices at the gas pumps

Dan River Region motorists embarking on Thanksgiving travel plans will face plump prices at the pumps.

And even with a little wobble on costs, there's one thing for sure: It will be "The most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record," said Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson with the tech company GasBuddy.

In Virginia, the average for a gallon of gas remained mostly steady from a week ago, only nudging up 1 penny to $3.49, according to auto club AAA.

That's a drop from a month ago when it cost $3.56 a gallon to fill up a tank, but it's higher than the $3.27 statewide motorists paid last year at this time.

In Danville, the price is about $3.28 per gallon. It's two cents higher in Pittsylvania County.

Across the country, the price stood at $3.77 per gallon, a 3-cent drop in a week.

“While the national average has barely budged, there are now about 13 states with some stations selling gas below $3 a gallon,” Morgan Dean a spokesperson with AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, said. “More gas stations could follow, which may be a big help with road trip budgeting as Thanksgiving approaches.”

The global cost for oil, which is the main driver for the price for gas, has been bouncing in a rage of $85 to $92 a barrel for several weeks. That's not enough to lead to a big sway at the pumps.

"After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states," De Haan confirmed. "The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week.

Overall, the outlook is murky, according to De Haan, but he's hoping for declines in more states leading up to the most traveled holiday of the year.