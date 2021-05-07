From textile operation to apartments and more: $62.5M revamp eyed for Danville's iconic White Mill

The residential part of the project would employ at least two full-time on-site personnel and include multiple vendor contracts, according to the agenda packet. The commercial uses would have about 100 full-time and part-time employees.

Real estate taxes start at $50,000 in the first year and incrementally increase to $200,000 in five years and to $435,000 per year at the end of the property tax abatement period, according to the agenda packet.

The property yielded $11,293 in real estate taxes in 2020.

Also, the project partnership would donate about 6.2 acres of land to the city of Danville for the expansion of the Riverfront Park. It would also provide an easement of about 1.12 acres of land along the Dan River for extension of the Riverwalk Trail, according to the agenda packet.

In March, the IDA voted 5-0 to give The Alexander Company more time to decide whether to buy the White Mill property. The move was the third extension and shifted the deadline from March 8 to June 6.

According to an environmental statement on the building included in the agenda packet, the structure is "extremely robust and has held up very well."