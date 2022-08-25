Future looks bright for Dan River Region, economic development advisor says

The Dan River has weathered changes over the last few decades and can expect more over the next 20 years, said a community and economic development advisor Thursday morning.

"This region is no stranger to change," said Beth Doughty, senior fellow with the Danville Regional Foundation, during a Business at Breakfast event at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

More than 100 community leaders attended the event hosted by the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.

Doughty gave a summary of Danville's progress and a presentation on the Partnership for Regional Prosperity, a Danville-Pittsylvania County group with a mission to "cultivate strategic transformation by convening, encouraging and organizing efforts to build prosperity."

At one time, Danville textile manufacturer Dan River Inc. had 18,000 employees. But by 2006, the facility would shut down in the city and no one would work there any more, Doughty said.

But the region has seen significant growth, with more than $1.1 billion worth of economic development projects promising about 4,000 jobs announced in Danville and Pittsylvania County since 2018. She pointed to Tyson, Aerofarms and Morgan Olson as a few examples.

"It's a changing future with so much promise," said Doughty, former president of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce and former executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership.

Also, the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill in the county, which officials hope will attract a large manufacturer, is rising up on the short list for major projects, she said.

The 3,500-acre site was one of the top two locations in the country considered by Hyundai for a $5.5 billion electric-vehicle manufacturing plant this past spring. The project would have brought 8,500 jobs to the region, but the company chose a site in Bryan County, Georgia, near Savannah, for its facility.

The Berry Hill site, once it attracts an industry there, will "likely double the number of new jobs" in the region, Doughty said.

She went on to praise Danville's River District, which has so far received $50 million in public investment and $250 million in private investment. She attributed its resurgence to "tireless work" and adequate funding.

Doughty told attendees to think back to 1992 in the Dan River Region and then look at 2022.

"Imagine what it's going to look like in 2042," Doughty said, challenging leaders to "think like futurists, not historians."

As for the Partnership for Regional Prosperity, Danville City Council and the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors formed it in 2020. The group has a steering committee including the city manager, county administrator, presidents of the chamber and the Institute, superintendent of Danville Public Schools, the president and CEO of the Danville Regional Foundation and an industry representative.

The group was formed as a result of a recommendation in the 2019 Regional Economic Development Strategic Plan for Danville and Pittsylvania County. It is a civic think tank that shares knowledge about what is ahead for the region and "involves the community in identifying, understanding, and seeking solutions to challenges while leveraging opportunities from advancing the economy," according to the group's website.

Brian Jackson, managing director of customized training for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, said the regional group better connects the participating localities.

"This aligns the region as a collaborative entity," said Jackson, who attended the breakfast. "This is going to be an additional tool in the toolbox to assist us [VEDP] in recruiting companies that are coming to the area."