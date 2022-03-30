Gas prices driving in circles as short-lived decline reverses in Virginia, but drop continues in Dan River Region

Last week's drop in gas prices appears to have hit a bumpy road in some areas.

Across the state, fuel costs increased about 2 cents over the last week, according to both AAA Mid-Atlantic and GasBuddy. The national price remained unchanged over the last seven days.

As of Wednesday morning, AAA reported the average price of a gallon of gas was $4, a dip of about 9 cents from the previous week. That's also significantly lower than records set earlier this month.

“The decline we've seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 after declining under that level as recently as a few weeks ago," Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for GasBuddy, said in a news release.

De Haan predicts a mixture of slight decreases and a few rebounds here and there. Essentially, the prices may drive around in circles for a while.

"While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there's no telling what's around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists," he explained.

Across Virginia, prices averaged at about $4.13 per gallon. The cheapest was about $3.59 found Sunday.

Nationwide it costs about $4.23 a gallon to fill up a vehicle.

The record spike occurred with the price of a barrel of oil soared to new highs. Oil prices have dropped slightly to about $110 and remained steady, slowing the decline in overall prices for gas.

For the second week straight week, demand for gas has dropped. That bucks a trend for this time of year when more people hit the roads for vacations heading into the warmer spring season. Experts feel the sudden hike in costs may be at play for the current trend, but overall a recent AAA survey suggests many people still plan to travel this summer despite the price tag for fuel.

The demand decline creates a tug-of-war of sorts with pricing. Usually as the demand drops, prices come down with it. That's what happened with the pandemic started more than two years ago. Fewer people on the roadways sent prices plummeting.

As more drivers emerged on the roadways, demand increased and the prices mirrored the rise.

The bottom line, experts say, rests in the price of oil. If that continues to rise, the downward trend of pump prices will be reversed.

“The global oil market reflects the volatility caused by the war in Ukraine grinding onward,” Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said. “And with oil prices refusing to fall, the price at the pump is likewise meeting resistance at dropping further.”

