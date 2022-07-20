Gas prices drop below $4 a gallon in Dan River Region

After reaching record levels, gas prices in the Dan River Region have dipped below $4 per gallon.

The welcome relief for motorists also is mixed with a harsh reality: even though pump prices are tumbling, it still costs about $1.32 per gallon more to fill up compared to last year at this time, according to GasBuddy.

Auto club AAA reports the steady decline is because of lower domestic demand for gas coupled with lower global prices for oil.

Similar to a game of cat and mouse, pump prices generally chase the costs of crude oil, Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, previously told the Register & Bee.

In March, crude oil was selling for nearly $76 a barrel. As recent as two weeks ago, it was selling for nearly $110. Last week it dipped into the mid-90s.

“The old adage about pump prices is that they go up like a rocket and fall like a feather,” he said in June. In March, Russia’s initial invasion of Ukraine rattled markets and sent crude oil prices sky high temporarily before slowly leveling off.

Pump prices — based about 60% on crude oil — eventually started to slide after those highs in March. Then oil prices jumped again to set records in June.

Now, the roller coaster ride is cruising downward.

“Global economic headwinds are pushing oil prices lower and less expensive oil leads to lower pump prices,” Andrew Gross, another AAA spokesperson, wrote in a news release this week. “And here at home, people are fueling up less, despite this being the height of the traditional summer driving season.”

Across Virginia, costs have fallen about 16 cents in a week.

According to GasBuddy, many stations in Danville were selling gas for less than $4 a gallon on Wednesday. AAA reports the official price in Pittsylvania County is down to an average of $3.92.

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years,” Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for GasBuddy, said this week.

“This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week.”

Unless there’s a massive disruption — like a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico — De Haan believes prices will continue to drop into mid-August

“So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week,” he said. “In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”