Gas prices slowly reverse course, dropping to about $4.09 a gallon in Danville

The price pains at the pumps have reversed course slightly over the last week in Virginia and across the nation after hitting a record recently.

Even with costs falling about 13 cents in the commonwealth, the average price of fuel in Danville was $4.09 a gallon Monday. That's about 70 cents higher than a month and closer to $1.34 more than last year at this time, GasBuddy reported Monday.

Experts, while cautiously optimistic, say a plethora of unpredictable factors make the drive to the future all the more murky.

The main reason for the current slide — prices dropped 7 cents on the week across the nation — comes from the price of crude oil, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, oil prices soared for a few days. Now they've retreated to about $105 per barrel.

Another reason for the slightly cheaper price is because of a dip in demand flying in defiance of what's normally a rising trend this time of year, AAA Mid-Atlantic.

“With warmer weather and longer days, we typically see an uptick in gasoline demand at this time of year but last week we saw a drop in demand instead,” Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said.

In a survey by AAA, about 59% of Americans said they would change their driving habits with prices north of $4 per gallon. But that doesn't mean it'll keep people off the roads, especially for vacations.

"If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it's not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline," Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for GasBuddy, said in a news release.

AAA's survey shows more than half of Americans plan to go on vacation this summer and of those, 42% won't alter those plans no matter the price of gas.

“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined," De Haan said. "While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, COVID and Russia's war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas."

Any trend to lower the costs to fuel a vehicle is welcome news to drivers, but experts aren't sure if this is just a short-lived reprieve.

“There is no telling, at this point, whether this downward trend will continue, or for how long, because of the unpredictable nature of the war in Ukraine and other geo-political influences,” Dean adds. “But, for the moment anyway, there is hope that the worst is behind us.”

