Gas prices steady in Dan River Region as fears of global recession overpower production cut

Gasoline costs in the Dan River Region have remained steady amid a decline across the nation, but heating oil prices could be the next fallout on a roller coaster ride of prices.

This follows a jolt last week driven after a group of oil-producing nations — known as OPEC+ — announced it would slice production by about 2 million barrels a day.

But the national jump was short lived amid fears of a global recession. Those worries have fueled a drop in the price of crude oil, according to auto club AAA.

In Danville, prices have dropped 2 cents in a week. However, there was no movement over in Pittsylvania County at $3.42 per gallon.

Nationally, prices decreased by 3 cents in a week, but Virginia witnessed a jump by 8 cents.

AAA also reports a decrease in demand for gas based on fewer drivers filling up their tanks in the first half of October. With that, amid softening prices of oil, drivers could see prices come down this week.

“After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere,” Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for GasBuddy, said this week. “In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere.”

After 113 days of price drops from Virginia’s all-time record high of $4.86 on June 14, the state average bottomed out at $3.31 on Oct. 4. It then climbed more than a quarter over the next nine days, AAA reports, but has been stable for about a week.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week, bringing it to $5.06 per gallon. Diesel costs impact the prices of goods shipped by trucks.

“Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle of the barrel products like these two push prices higher,” De Haan.