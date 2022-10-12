Gasoline prices jump again in Dan River Region

Gasoline prices are pumping up in the Dan River Region and across the state.

In just one week, fuel costs went up by nearly 19 cents in the commonwealth, auto club AAA reported.

On Wednesday, the average for a gallon of gas was $3.42 in Danville and Pittsylvania County, noticeably higher after prices appeared to be nudging downward to about $3 per gallon only a few weeks ago.

The hike comes after a group of oil-producing nations — known as OPEC+ — announced last week it would slice production by about 2 million barrels a day.

That in turn caused the price of oil to go above $90 for the first time in several weeks, according to AAA. When global oil prices hedge higher, the pain is felt at the pump.

"With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we've seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week," Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for GasBuddy said this week. "Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC's decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut."

In Virginia, prices increased by 18.9 cents in just a week to average about $3.55 a gallon Wednesday. Across the state, pump costs are 37.2 cents higher than a year ago.

"Where gas prices didn't jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10-30 cents due to oil's rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already," De Haan said. "For now, I don't expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead."

Along with fallout from the OPEC+ announcement, the demand for gas increased last week as more drivers filled their tanks, AAA reported. The high gasoline demand, amid a tight supply, is leading to higher pump prices nationwide.

"Gas prices in California are finally cooling off, as more refineries come back online after undergoing maintenance and the switch to cheaper winter blends takes effect," said Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA. "High West Coast prices have played a major role in the recent climb in the national average for gas. Reversing this trend may help take some pressure off of pump prices."

The national average is up 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, GasBuddy reported, and stands 67 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Meanwhile, diesel costs also have jumped about 18 cents in a week to land at $5.04 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That price factors into the costs of goods shipped via truck.