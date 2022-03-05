 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GE Aviation hosts recruiting event at DCC

  • 0
DCC

Representatives from GE Aviation deliver a presentation Feb. 23 to Danville Community College’s precision machining students in DCC’s Oliver Hall.

 Danville Community College, contributed

On Feb. 23, GE Aviation representatives held a recruiting event for Danville Community College precision machining students.

“GE Aviation is an industry leader in manufacturing aircraft engines,” said Josh McDowell, precision machining associate professor at DCC. “The prospect of being able to work in such a cutting-edge, critical industry after graduation is an excellent opportunity for our students.”

Representation from GE Wilmington, GE Asheville and GE West Jefferson, all locations in North Carolina, were present for the recruiting event where machining students learned about the various career paths open to them after completion of the two-year precision machining program.

“These aviation facilities are always looking for talented machinists, CNC Programmers, and CNC operators,” said McDowell. “These entry-level roles have compensation packages that begin at $52,000 with excellent benefits, and progress at a rate dependent on the individual.”

GE is just one of many manufacturing companies looking for talent to fill critical roles in the field of precision machining.

People are also reading…

“The mission and goal of our Workforce Services division is to provide our students with the cutting-edge training they need, while ensuring there are high-paying careers available to these students upon completion of their credential,” said Muriel Mickles, interim president for Danville Community College. “This recruitment event simply reinforces the value and earning potential for students who complete one of our programs.”

For more information about the precision machining program at DCC, or to enroll, visit www.danville.edu/nextsteps and fill out the interest form.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Signal Russian Sanctions Are Sending China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert