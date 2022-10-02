Goodwill Industries of the Valleys snags chamber's highest honor

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce paid tribute to the business community with its annual awards event last month.

During the gathering, the chamber recognized five Young Professionals PACE — Professional and Community Engagement — award winners as well as this year’s Leadership Southside graduates. Averett University, in partnership with the chamber, recognized the 2021-22 Educators of the Year. Also honored were two businesses with the Pinnacle and Pinnacle Small Business awards.

Telly Tucker, president of The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research made remarks on leadership and encouraged attendees to continue to invest their time and talent in the region, an area that will see exponential growth over the next three years.

The chamber's highest honor — the Pinnacle Award created 2011 to recognize a business or organization whose outstanding achievements serve as a model for success — was awarded to Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

Goodwill stands out most for its vast contributions to our, beyond the boundaries of Danville and Pittsylvania County. Their mission is to help youth, adults and seniors who have obstacles to finding employment.

Goodwill provides training and employment programs to help people obtain the skills they need to be competitive, but also to provide opportunities to enter fields where they can build upon their skills and continue to grow. Goodwill also offers a health care training program, day support and a re-entry program to the Danville area.

These programs provide training and employment assistance, and the result brings independent contributing individuals to the community. Goodwill offers after-school and summer programs for at risk youth where the participants have free internet access, access to computers and other technology, tutoring services, nutrition aid, mentoring, summer camps and activities to foster positive experiences.

The chamber’s board created the Pinnacle Small Business Award in 2019 to recognize excellence in businesses with fewer than 25 employees. The winner is distinguished as a small business or organization that contributes to the economic vitality and quality of life in the region through innovative, ethical business practices, professionalism and strong community involvement.

As the highest honor given to a small business by the chamber, this year Marlow Services, LLC earned the award.

Marlow Services started in 2015 as a side venture from a small room in their home as a husband-and-wife team. The initial goal was to provide phone and tablet repair services that would dazzle their customers by focusing on customer-based solutions and technical excellence.

By 2019, the demand for services had grown enough for them to take the leap and make it a full-time job and focus. That customer focus guided the team in their expansion from mobile repairs out of a minivan, to a space in their garage to a full-service repair and retail store with a full line of wireless accessories.

Today, they continue to evolve. The company has been honored and motivated by the recognition they have received so far with over 335 combined 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook, more than 4,500 social media followers, an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and the Danville Register & Bee’s Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Electronics Store (2022 and 2021), Best Customer Service (2022) and Best Place to Work (2022).

Five young professionals were honored as PACE award winners. The xhamber created the awards to showcase young professionals in the Dan River Region. This year’s winners were Madison Eades, The Bee Hotel; Austin Scher, Danville Otterbots; Laura Singleton, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company; Kaylyn McCluster, Pittsylvania County deputy clerk; and Stuart Sutphin, Open Doors FP.

This year, 33 teachers from Danville City Schools and Pittsylvania County Schools were recognized as winners from their individual schools, and three were selected from that pool each to receive a $2,500 stipend, provided by Averett University. The winners were Sharon Leigg, George Washington High School; Sharon Cobb, Chatham Middle School; and Elizabeth Echols, Chatham High School.

Twenty-one professionals graduated from Leadership Southside XXVII and were recognized at the event. The group is leadership cohort for local professionals, emphasizes leadership styles, team building, transformational leadership, problem solving, facilitation and effective communication. Graduates include:

Kirsten Aherron, River District Association

River District Association Laura Ashworth, Danville Office of Economic Development

Danville Office of Economic Development David Coffey, Danville Fire Department

Danville Fire Department Amy Davis, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. Madison Eades, Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce

Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce Conner Finney, Travelnation

Travelnation Hailey Fowlkes, Sovah Health

Sovah Health Charly Harris, J.T. Minnie Maude Charitable Trust

J.T. Minnie Maude Charitable Trust Tamantha Hurt, Institute for Advanced Learning and Research

Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Cassie Jones, Averett University

Averett University Brandie King, Negril

Negril Pete Kostopanagiotis, Daniel, Medley & Kirby

Daniel, Medley & Kirby Amy Parikh, Carlisle School

Carlisle School Doug Plachcinski, City of Danville Planning Department

City of Danville Planning Department Jakeeta Scott, Danville Pittsylvania Community Services

Danville Pittsylvania Community Services Donald Smith, Danville Police Department

Danville Police Department Jarrett Stone, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Brad Stowe, Chandler Concrete

Chandler Concrete Martina Tatum, Gateway Health

Gateway Health Tammy Turner, ValleyStar Credit Union

ValleyStar Credit Union Kellie Wyatt, Dan River Nonprofit Network