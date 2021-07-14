Governor celebrates groundbreaking of first facility at industrial park in Hurt

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam — after making an earlier stop at Danville Community College — helped to break ground on Staunton River Plastics, the first business setting up shop in a new industrial park in Hurt on Wednesday morning.

Northam was joined by regional leaders to celebrate the new 250,000-square-foot facility that’s expected to create 200 jobs and invest $34 million.

“This important project is a testament to why Virginia continues to be recognized as the best place to do business,” Northam said. “It’s great to join Staunton River Plastics to break ground on a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hurt that will bring good-paying, full-time jobs and economic opportunity to the residents of Danville-Pittsylvania County.”

The plant is the first tenant of the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park in Hurt. The park was the home of the former textile giant Burlington Industries until it closed in 2007, a county news release stated.

The Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority — a venture between Pittsylvania County, Danville and Hurt — is re-developing the industrial park.

