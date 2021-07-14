Governor celebrates groundbreaking of first facility at industrial park in Hurt

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam — after making an earlier stop at Danville Community College — helped to break ground on Staunton River Plastics, the first business setting up shop in a new industrial park in Hurt on Wednesday morning.
Northam was joined by regional leaders to celebrate the new 250,000-square-foot facility that’s expected to create 200 jobs and invest $34 million.
“This important project is a testament to why Virginia continues to be recognized as the best place to do business,” Northam said. “It’s great to join Staunton River Plastics to break ground on a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hurt that will bring good-paying, full-time jobs and economic opportunity to the residents of Danville-Pittsylvania County.”
The plant is the first tenant of the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park in Hurt. The park was the home of the former textile giant Burlington Industries until it closed in 2007, a county news release stated.
The Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority — a venture between Pittsylvania County, Danville and Hurt — is re-developing the industrial park.
Staunton River Plastics is a subsidiary of Rage Corporation, a Hilliard, Ohio-based plastics manufacturer specializing in products used in the everyday beauty and health care industry, the news release stated. The project was announced in May 2020 and is expected to be finished by the first quarter of 2022.
“Staunton River Plastics is excited to break ground on its new state-of-the-art facility and join the Southern Virginia Region business community,” said future plant manager Greg Wood. “This new operation will provide opportunities for many in the area to be part of a growing business of injection molded plastics.”
Wood said “a broad selection of talented people in the area” in conjunction with training programs in the region is what drew the factory to the Hurt location.
“Our community is very excited and looking forward to Staunton River Plastics being an important part of our town,” said Gary Hodnett, mayor Hurt and chairman of the regional authority. “We all welcome the construction process starting very soon.”
Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said one way to move the region forward is for localities to work together to bring new jobs and businesses that benefit Southern Virginia.
“This ceremony marks a big step not only for Staunton River Plastics but for this industrial park and the Dan River Region,” he said.