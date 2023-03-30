RINGGOLD — Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited the Dan River Region on Thursday, with his stop in the area including a tour of AeroFarms at Cane Creek Centre Industrial Park.

The governor got a peek inside the largest indoor vertical farming facility in the world, located at Cane Creek Centre Industrial Park off U.S. 58.

He was at the facility to celebrate Controlled Environment Agriculture Month in Virginia and present AeroFarms with a CEA proclamation.

Youngkin expressed wonder at what he saw inside the 138,670-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility.

“The emotion when you walk into that facility is one that feels like you’re in a science fiction movie and you can’t believe what’s going on,” Youngkin told community leaders, state and local officials and AeroFarm employees during remarks after the tour.

He congratulated AeroFarms representatives and employees who have careers at the company, which “is so exciting to see.”

“It’s a company to be proud of, it’s a product to be proud of, it’s a state to be proud of for sure, but it is really exciting to have that sense of awe when you walk into a facility like that,” he said.

Other state officials joined Youngkin on the tour, including Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr, Delegate Danny Marshall, R-Danville, and state Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Clarksville.

Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler, who chairs the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority, also toured the facility. RIFA, whose board includes members of City Council and the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, owns the industrial park where AeroFarms is located.

AeroFarms opened up to produce tens of billions of leafy green vegetable plants per year at its facility.

Containing 48 plant-growing towers four-and-half stories high, the operation entails the equivalent of a 1,000-acre farm.

Leafy greens are being grown aeroponically inside the building include micro arugula, micro wasabi mustard, micro kale and other vegetables.

AeroFarms Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Marc Oshima said Youngkin’s visit speaks to “amazing support” from Virginia for AeroFarms.

“We’ve seen it from day one,” Oshima said. “The thing about the work that’s happening in terms of driving and being the epicenter for CEA, it’s happening here in Virginia.”

The company is “writing the next chapter” in the state’s agricultural history, he added.

During his remarks, Youngkin said Virginia faces food insecurity and AeroFarms address that.

“What I hear over and over again are the challenges that we have, broadly, in our agriculture-to-the-table pipeline,” he said. “What I’ve just seen [during the tour] changes all of that.”

He added that he was excited about the jobs in Danville “and there’s more to be had.”

The AeroFarms project is more than just a loose partnership, he said, but a “shared walk into the future” among the company, Danville, Pittsylvania County and state government.

Youngkin talked about a bill he recently signed that will extend sales and use property tax exemptions for equipment used at AeroFarms and other facilities.

“What we’re trying to do as a commonwealth is promote further growth of this extraordinary industry,” Youngkin said.

He added that he wants to double the state’s ability to provide grants to allow companies to grow more in Virginia and to fund more research “so that the next innovation can be incorporated in making products and productivity even better.”

The AeroFarms indoor vertical farm came to Ringgold to distribute primarily to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets with the ability to reach about 50 million people located within a day’s drive and more than 1,000 retailers.

Within the four-and-a-half-story growing area, each section in the system has its own micro-climate determining which plant will grow where.

Vertical growing uses LED lighting and aeroponic mist on leafy greens in stacks that can reach as high as 40 feet. It mists the greens’ roots with nutrients, water and oxygen, using 95% less water and 99% less land than field farming and 40% less water than hydroponics, according to the company’s website.

The lighting allows control of the size, shape, texture, color, flavor and nutrition.

AeroFarms employs more than 100 workers and is expected to ultimately hire a total of about 150.