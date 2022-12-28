 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gretna's Amthor to create up to 100 new jobs with expansion

Amthor in Gretna announced Wednesday morning it will add a 33,000 square-foot building to expand its production capacity and create up to 100 new jobs.

The project includes $4 million in investment, with 60 of the new jobs to be added in the new facility and another 25-40 in Amthor’s current building.

Brian Amthor, executive vice president of Amthor International, said the expansion should be complete the fourth quarter of next year.

The company makes tank trucks.

This story will be updated.

