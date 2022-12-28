Gretna's Amthor to create up to 100 new jobs with expansion

Amthor in Gretna announced Wednesday morning it will add a 33,000 square-foot building to expand its production capacity and create up to 100 new jobs.

The project includes $4 million in investment, with 60 of the new jobs to be added in the new facility and another 25-40 in Amthor’s current building.

Brian Amthor, executive vice president of Amthor International, said the expansion should be complete the fourth quarter of next year.

The company makes tank trucks.

