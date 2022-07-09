High gas prices blossom into problems for Danville florists

Elevated prices at the pump have forced Terry Shadrick to shrink his delivery area at his Danville flower shop.

His business, H.W. Brown Florist, usually makes deliveries not only to Danville but several communities in southern Pittsylvania County as well. But he has had to cut back, limiting deliveries to the city and Blairs and Ringgold.

"We've had to rein in our delivery area," Shadrick told the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday.

The move, plus the purchase of a smaller, more fuel-efficient delivery van, has helped keep fuel costs in check at the Chestnut Street business. Though gas prices for consumers doubled, Shadrick's fuel expenses went up by just 10% to 15%, he said.

Other merchants who sell and deliver flowers have also changed the way they do business to reduce the impact of elevated gas prices. Pain at the pump has prompted some florists to increase their delivery fees.

"It's affecting my bottom line," said Willie Pounds, owner at B & W Floral Design at South Main and Hughes streets in Danville.

To adjust, Pounds has increased his delivery fee, which is determined by how far the business delivers an order, he said.

Though gas prices have been astronomical the past several months, they are slowly decreasing, according to figures from AAA.

On Friday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Virginia was $4.51, down from $4.65 a week ago and $4.77 a month ago, according to AAA. Locally, the average price Friday was $4.23 a gallon in Danville and $4.18 in Pittsylvania County.

Some local stations have even dipped below the $4 mark.

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by a nickel to $4.75, AAA reported Thursday.

According to the Energy Information Administration, gas demand increased from 8.92 million barrels per day to 9.41 million ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, AAA reported. Total domestic gas stocks decreased.

"Typically, these supply/demand trends would put upward pressure on pump prices," according to a news release from AAA. "However, falling oil prices have contributed to lower pump prices."

Over at Giles Flowerland on South Main Street, owner Vicki Brown said her business now consolidates deliveries in each area of the city that has multiple orders. Instead of delivering orders as they come in, Brown's employees wait and make multiple deliveries to an area to avoid traveling to the same section more than once, she said.

"We do one section of town at one time, and another section at another time," Brown explained.

The practice saves on costs, she said, adding that her fuel expenses have increased by about 20%.

Brown's business does not charge for deliveries to funeral homes or hospitals, but that could change if gas prices remain high, she said. She has also held off on increasing the price tag for her products.

"Right now, we're just trying to hold those costs off," Brown said.

At B & W, Pounds said he is avoiding consolidation of deliveries to sections of the city, opting to get orders to customers as they come.

"We try to get it to them when people want it," Pounds said.

Mel Goad, manager at Motley Florist on Mount Cross Road, said fuel costs have nearly doubled there. Like Giles Flowerland, he is trying to make multiple deliveries to the same portion of the city instead of driving back and forth to one area.

"I do try to keep [multiple deliveries] in areas where they'll be going to the same place, but it doesn't always work out that way," Goad said.

As for delivery fees, the business increased them about a year or two ago, he said. Motley Florist delivers in a roughly 20-25-mile radius around the city and into parts of Pittsylvania County and Caswell County, North Carolina, Goad said.

At H.W. Brown, Shadrick said he had started scaling back deliveries before the latest gas-price surge. Once the increase hit, "that sealed it," he said.

As for sales volume, it's hard to tell how much inflation and high gas prices have affected Shadrick's business, he said.

"Sales were so bad [during the COVID-19 pandemic]," he said. "Coming out of the pandemic, we don't have good comparisons. 2020 and 2021 had already taken a pretty steep toll."

"I think, fortunately or unfortunately, the pandemic put us in a good position to help weather the rise in gas prices because we had gotten more efficient and able to work with a smaller volume of orders, so when gas prices went crazy, it wasn't as much of a shock," Shadrick added.