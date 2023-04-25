The Launch Place awarded $10,000 last week in its eighth annual IdeaFest pitch competition, an event that brought start-up companies from across the nation and world.

The top competitors presented their businesses ideas at the Friday event hosted in Danville at 2 Witches Winery and Brewing Co.

The Launch Place, located in the River District of Danville, helps with business formation, job creation and retention through its business consulting services and investment funding, according to a news release.

It also has a dual responsibility to recruit and retain entrepreneurs to the Dan River Region.

“The IdeaFest competition exposes The Launch Place’s services and funds to start-up companies that are ready to launch, or are seeking early stage capital,” the release stated.

In addition, The Launch Place could potentially invest in the company from its seed and pre-seed funds established from a grant by the Danville Region Foundation.

Friday’s event kicked off with a keynote from Patrick Gouhin, CEO of Angel Capital Association, professional society for accredited angel investors, according to a news release.

Tromml came away with the top prize of $5,000. That company “helps eCommerce resellers, specifically in the automotive aftermarket industry, optimize profitability through ‘real-cost’ monitoring that points eCommerce managers to timely actionable insights,” according to the release.

“When using Tromml, resellers get order-line profitability assessments to quickly identify pricing errors, poor shipping estimates, and even the status of distributor return credits,” the release stated. “When it is time to grow, Tromml will provide resellers strategic insights on their contribution margin while allowing them to see what items, suppliers, and channels are driving revenue.”

Nanode Battery Technologies — a company that developed a streamlined manufacturing process for battery anodes in a single step — finished in second place and received $3,000.

Finishing in third place with $2,000 was Biosensys, a company with a mission “to bring medical technologies to realization to improve patient care in the area of vital sign monitoring.”