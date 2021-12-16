In a mega funding boost, Dan River Region site could get share of $100 million allotment

Gov. Ralph Northam's proposed budget includes $150 million for business-ready industrial sites across the state, including $100 million for for mega sites like the one at the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill in southwestern Pittsylvania County.

Northam announced the proposed allocation at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research on Thursday afternoon as part of his "Thank You, Virginia" tour across the commonwealth during his last weeks in office.

"To have these sites ready to go is going to be a tremendous asset," Northam said during the announcement.

Local and state officials attended the event.

The $150 million is included in the proposed budget to expand the Virginia Business Ready Site Program. The money, the most ever set aside by the commonwealth for site development, will increase the marketability of sites across the state.

"These historic investments will be felt in every corner of the commonwealth and represent an investment in our collective economic future," Northam said in a prepared statement. "Companies want to invest here, and we can make it easier for them by preparing these industrial sites for their use."

The remaining $50 million of the $150 million will be dedicated toward development of mid-sized sites in the state.

In order to receive money for the mega site at Berry Hill, the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority would have to apply for funds.

RIFA owns the 3,500-acre mega site, which is the largest in the state and the fifth largest on the East Coast.

"We're just very appreciative of the governor making the trip to Pittsylvania County and the city of Danville," Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe told the Danville Register & Bee after the event. "This really shows that his priorities are, and have always been, with rural Virginia. The future announcement at Berry Hill, in the future of course, will be really based upon and due to the investments that he has made into our community and into that site."

Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe pointed out that Danville and Pittsylvania County develop and market together more than 4,600 acres of industrial properties.

"Today's announcement can help us further develop and prepare these for future end use," Bobe said during an interview after the announcement. "We're very excited to hear especially about the funding toward larger sites within the community."

The city and county have been working to develop the site at Berry Hill, which is targeted toward a large end-user that can help rebuild the population base within the community and add tax revenue, Bobe added.

"We're thrilled that this additional funding, a substantial amount of this funding, is targeted toward that type of site," Bobe said.

Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Warren said the mega site is "the pinnacle of our area's economic transformation.

"The industry that locates here will have a massive impact on our entire region, not just Danville and Pittsylvania County, but all the localities around us and Virginia and North Carolina," Warren said during remarks following the governor's announcement.

The state has made significant commitments to improving the mega site over the past four years, Warren added.

"With today's announcement of this mega site development fund, Gov. Northam has invested in excess of $150 million in the state's mega sites," he said. "We are confident these investments will pay off and allow Danville and Pittsylvania County to host an anchor industry for the entire state."

Linda Green, executive director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, said there have been 28 economic development announcements in Southside Virginia over the last four years, bringing about 3,000 jobs and $375.8 million in capital investment.

During Northam's tenure, Virginia has secured 900 new or expanding projects, 101,000 new jobs and more than $80 billion in capital investment since 2018.

The state has been named CNBC's "Top State for Business" for three years in a row.

During remarks, Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, expressed gratitude to Northam for his efforts as governor that have benefitted the Dan River Region.

"Governor, you brought us an early Christmas present," Marshall told Northam, referring to the funding for industrial sites, before making a joke. "So I think we would like to change your name to Governor Santa Claus. So thank you for all you have done. We're going to miss you."

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.