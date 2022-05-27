In 'an extremely close call,' Danville area loses out on $5.5B Hyundai electric vehicle plant

The Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill came close to landing a $5.5 billion Hyundai electric vehicle manufacturing plant recently, according to local officials.

The 3,500-acre park was one of the top two sites in the country considered by the South Korea-based automobile manufacturer, said Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville. The project would have brought about 8,500 jobs to the Dan River Region, he said.

But the company chose to locate at a site in Bryan County, Georgia, near Savannah, The Associated Press reported May 20.

At one point, the company was looking at sites in 10 states, Marshall said Friday. The project was probably the largest that Berry Hill, and the closest the region has gotten to attract such a large endeavor, he said.

"We were told this would have been the largest economic development project in rural U.S.A.," Marshall said.

Georgia's governor called the Hyundai's plans the largest economic development project in the state's history, the AP reported. Hyundai said it plans to employ at least 8,100 workers at the Georgia plant, where it will assemble electric vehicles as well as vehicle batteries, according to the AP.

State and local officials in Georgia had bought a tract for $61 million last year in hopes of luring a major manufacturer. The state of Georgia and partner local governments bought 2,200 acres in Bryan County a year ago to lure a large manufacturer but the site wasn't large enough for Hyundai, so the state and its partners purchased two additional neighboring tracts to expand the site to more than 2,900 acres, according to the AP.

Hyundai is expected to begin construction early next year and begin making up to 300,000 vehicles per year starting in 2025, the AP reported. The company and state officials said they expect suppliers to invest an additional $1 billion in the area, according to the AP.

Hyundai Motor Group sells cars under the Hyundai and Kia brands. The South Korean automaker already operates two American assembly plants in Montgomery, Alabama, and in West Point, Georgia.

Economic development officials in Danville and Pittsylvania County would not confirm that Hyundai was considering locating at the park, but did say Berry Hill was eyed for a major project.

"The final decision was an extremely close call," said Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe.

The mega site in southwestern Pittsylvania County is owned by the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority, a joint entity that purchases property with taxpayer money for economic development projects.

Bobe congratulated Georgia for winning the project and added that the Dan River Region has invested heavily in development of the mega site.

"It is at the point that it is incredibly attractive to high-impact projects," Bobe said.

Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe said, "This is a very hugely competitive site. it's always in consideration for transformative projects."

Marshall said there was a lot of discussion back and forth between Gov. Glenn Youngkin, state and local officials, and Hyundai representatives. Bobe and Rowe gave a presentation on the Berry Hill mega site to the company's executives, Marshall added, praising Bobe's and Rowe's skills.

"Any citizen who would sit there and listen would be very proud of them for how well-researched they were about the company," Marshall said of Bobe and Rowe.

He also credited the work of Linda Green, executive director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance. Other officials involved in discussions were state Sen. Frank Ruff and Dan Pleasant, chair of the board of directors for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

Georgia edged out the mega site because the Bryan County location was further along its site grading than Berry Hill, Marshall said.

"We're going to put more money into the site so we can have a larger area graded so that will not be a problem in the future," Marshall said.

Rowe said "everything was fairly equal in the site selection process."

"We certainly appreciate Danny being supportive in getting more money for the mega site," Rowe said.

Green added that "we've had bipartisan and bicameral agreement on the importance of mega site funding and mega site development."

The Dan River Region and localities in a 60-mile radius of the area would provide plenty of workers for an 8,000-plus-job project, Rowe said. The area including Greensboro and Rockingham County, North Carolina, in addition to Danville and Pittsylvania County, would provide about 500,000 laborers, Rowe said.

Raleigh, Durham and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as well as Roanoke and Lynchburg would also bring workers, he added.

"There is a significant workforce here," Green said.

Also, the region is heavily investing in creating a workforce pipeline from middle school to high school and to community college and beyond, Bobe said. "We are in close proximity to a large number of colleges and universities and research-and-development institutions" for attracting large manufacturers, she said.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.