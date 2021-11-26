In Danville, Black Friday shoppers get a later start with a fading frenzy of years past

Black Friday in Danville did not have the frantic crowds of years past, but plenty of shoppers still turned out to grab gifts for loved ones.
"We've done more shopping online," Hannah Sandridge Lunsford, of Apex, North Carolina, said during an interview at Danville Mall on Friday morning.
She and Toni Sandridge planned to spend about a half day at the mall, hitting stores including Belk, Bath & Body Works and Karen's Hallmark.
"We just like the experience of coming out on Black Friday," Sandridge said.
Nationwide, nearly 2 million more people this year are expected to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday than during the same period in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation.
For Thanksgiving weekend, an estimated 158.3 million holiday shoppers planned to shop, according to a survey early this month by the retail federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics. That amounts to two-thirds of holiday shoppers and is up from 156.6 million last year. But it’s still below the pre-pandemic figure from 2019, which was 165.3 million, according to the federation.
In Danville, those who ventured out were beginning their shopping later than in years past.
Over at Target at Coleman Marketplace, Cathy Conner and her daughter Holley Conner were heading into the store to meet Cathy's other daughter.
"We're just getting started," Cathy said in the parking lot on a windy morning. "We're a little bit late."
They usually go out on Black Friday later than everybody else, she said.
"We just have a good time with it," said Cathy, who lives in Alton.
She and Holley had a full day ahead, with plans to also check out Belk and other stores, as well as Hobby Lobby to look for Christmas trees. Cathy had children and seven grandchildren to buy gifts for.
Holley, who lives in South Boston, made most of her holiday purchases online earlier.
"I've gotten a lot of it done already," Holley said.
She was concerned that there may be supply-chain issues at area stores and bought items she would not be able to find at local businesses, she said.
Carlos and Allison Arenas also got a late start, especially since their 1-year-old son, Cameron, needs a little extra time to sleep.
"Usually, we'd be out at 5," Carlos said while loading items into the back of their vehicle.
The couple was out with their son trying to catch Black Friday sales and Target was their first stop.
"We've just started," Carlos said.
They were shopping for their three kids plus other family members. Lots of items were on their list for purchases — clothes and toys including Pokemon, remote-control cars and other gifts.
They planned to head over to Walmart and Belk later on.
Pelham, North Carolina, resident Ashlyn Gibbs had two children and eight nieces and nephews to buy presents for. She was on the final stretch of her Christmas shopping.
"I'm trying to finish up, so I'll be hitting quite a few stores," Gibbs said.
She bought items online from Target, Walmart and Best Buy earlier this month.
Like the Arenases, Gibbs also started her Black Friday shopping adventures a little later than normal, at around 6 a.m.
"I usually start early," she said. "I'm usually out at about 5."
She planned to buy lots of video games, sports items, toys and clothes.
In the past, Gibbs would start hitting stores at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and shop through Friday. However, chains including Target and Walmart were closed on Thanksgiving.
As for Friday, Gibbs said she planned to go to Old Navy and Rackroom Shoes, as well.
In front of Marshall's at Coleman Marketplace, Danville resident John James also was getting a late start. He said he will spend less money than last year in order to save.
As for Black Friday, he didn't have a set plan for where he was shopping.
"Too many places don't have much stuff," he said, adding that he usually purchases items online. "I might go online."
As for Sandridge and Lunsford, Black Friday will likely not be their final Christmas shopping day.
"We'll probably come out again over the weekend and try to wrap it up," Sandridge said.
Gibbs, over at Target, summed up Black Friday and its gift-giving rewards that follow during the holidays: "It might be crazy, but it's definitely worth it."