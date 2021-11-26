In Danville, Black Friday shoppers get a later start with a fading frenzy of years past

"We're just getting started," Cathy said in the parking lot on a windy morning. "We're a little bit late."

They usually go out on Black Friday later than everybody else, she said.

"We just have a good time with it," said Cathy, who lives in Alton.

She and Holley had a full day ahead, with plans to also check out Belk and other stores, as well as Hobby Lobby to look for Christmas trees. Cathy had children and seven grandchildren to buy gifts for.

Holley, who lives in South Boston, made most of her holiday purchases online earlier.

"I've gotten a lot of it done already," Holley said.

She was concerned that there may be supply-chain issues at area stores and bought items she would not be able to find at local businesses, she said.

Carlos and Allison Arenas also got a late start, especially since their 1-year-old son, Cameron, needs a little extra time to sleep.

"Usually, we'd be out at 5," Carlos said while loading items into the back of their vehicle.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The couple was out with their son trying to catch Black Friday sales and Target was their first stop.