Generous federal tax credits for clean energy companies provide a “powerful” incentive for industry to come to the 3,500-acre Southern Virginia Mega Site, Sen. Tim Kaine said during a visit to the site Friday.

“The extra incentive for somebody to locate here is really powerful,” Kaine told reporters during his stop in the Dan River Region, where he touted tax incentives offered under the federal Inflation Reduction Act passed late last year. “It’s likely to produce a good set of results.”

The Democratic senator took a van tour of the megasite and held a roundtable discussion under a tent on a graded 200-acre pad in the industrial park off Berry Hill Road with local leaders afterward.

The site, owned jointly by Danville and Pittsylvania County through the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority, could attract multiple companies and thousands of jobs, Kaine said.

With generous clean energy federal tax credits that could add up to 50% for a project that comes to the site, the main focus for attracting major employers should be a strong workforce strategy, Kaine said.

“It’s going to take everybody working together,” he said, referring to workforce training programs at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, Danville Community College and Averett University.

The Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill qualifies as an energy community because it is in a census tract adjacent to another location in Rockingham, North Carolina, that lost fossil-fuel-related jobs when its Dan River Steam Station closed in 2012.

The tax incentives, under the federal Inflation Reduction Act, would be available for energy communities. The act defines energy communities as:

those deemed a brownfield site by the Environmental Protection Agency, meaning it has the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant;

those that have a significant portion of local employment or local tax revenues derived from a traditional energy industry and an unemployment rate above the national average; or

a census tract (or directly adjoining census tract) in which a coal mine closed after 1999, or in which a coal-fired electric generating unit has been retired after 2009.

“We’re sitting right square in the middle of one [an adjoining census tract],” Kaine told officials during the roundtable.

Companies that do advanced manufacturing of components for clean energy or produce green energy in innovative ways could get a 30% tax credit, Kaine said. But by locating in an energy community where the megasite sits, a project could get an additional 10% credit, he said.

“This is very powerful in terms of the incentive of someone who wants to come here,” Kaine said.

On top of that, another 10% credit could also be available for those clean energy companies that locate in an energy community that meets qualifications regarding median income and its unemployment rate, Kaine said.

“That will make the site really, really competitive,” Kaine told reporters.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Albemarle Corp. considered the 3,500-acre site in southwestern Pittsylvania County for locating a lithium hydroxide processing facility, but chose to take its project to Chester County, South Carolina, instead.

Albemarle plans to invest at least $1.3 billion and create more than 300 new jobs with average annual pay at about $93,000 at a nearly 800-acre parcel of land in South Carolina, according to a March 22 news release on Albemarle Corp.’s website.

Late last year, a $3.5 billion Ford electric-battery manufacturing project, which would have brought about 2,500 jobs to the region, was shut out of contention in Virginia by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Ford ended up deciding to build its plant in Michigan after Youngkin removed Virginia from consideration for the project due to the project’s partnership with a Chinese company.

The Berry Hill megasite nearly landed a $5.5 billion Hyundai plant last spring that would have brought 8,500 jobs to the region. The plant opted to locate in Georgia, where it was called the largest economic development plan in Georgia history.

Kaine also expressed support for the training at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in shipbuilding.

“We have made a huge commitment to the nation’s naval mission,” Kaine said of the federal government, “because the challenges that we’re facing globally is more flexible-force than fixed-force. It’s less about where your base is, but where your assets are that can move.”

The Dan River Region must focus on innovative strategies to train its workforce, Kaine said.

Other strong points the region has include rail access to the port on the East Coast, and nearness to U.S. 29 to Lynchburg, “which is the center of nuclear-reactor production” for subs and carriers and other, civilian uses, Kaine said.