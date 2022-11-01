Job seekers turn out for event at Danville Community Market

Danville resident Gemel Harrison had to quit his job to take care of his sick grandfather.

Now that his grandfather is gone, the 27-year-old must now look for work again.

"I'm trying to take care of my grandmother," Harrison told the Danville Register & Bee during the All Citizens Job and Resource Fair at the Community Market on Tuesday morning. "I'm trying to find something to help out with the bills."

Harrison was looking for work in a variety of fields including food service, caregiving and data entry.

The fair included nearly 90 vendors including businesses as well as nonprofits and other entities such as providers of mental health care and other types of care, educational organizations and social service agencies.

Nearly 1,400 jobs were expected to be offered at the event.

Danville Community College and other community agencies in the Danville-Pittsylvania County region hosted the event, which was free and open to the public.

Industries represented at the fair included manufacturing, health care, education, food service and local governments.

Resources also were available for people looking for health care, educational opportunities, housing, clothing, child care and other services.

One job seeker who spoke to the Register & Bee was looking for employment after returning to his native Danville from Norfolk, where he worked for Pepsi.

"We just relocated here Friday," said 37-year-old Gary Jones, who was at the fair with his wife. "I've got a family to take care of."

Jones, who has six children to support, was seeking work in warehousing or construction, "anything that will pay the bills."

Norfolk's higher cost of living and Danville's economic growth brought Jones and his family back to the city.

"Now I can come back here and get a job with the same pay I had in Norfolk and pay cheaper rent," he said.

Tyson Foods, which hasn't yet started operations, and Sovah Health-Danville were each looking to fill hundreds of positions.

Sovah Health has about 200 positions open in all classifications at its Danville and Martinsville locations, said Chief Nursing Officer Lindsay Crumpton.

So far Tuesday morning, fair attendees had sought out positions in administration and business, Crumpton said.

"It's been pretty steady," she said. "We always love to get out in the community and talk to community members and see what they're looking for."

The fair also brought in the Democratic candidate for Virginia's 5th district Congressional race.

"Job creation and getting people plugged into employment is an extraordinary part of helping people in the district," said Josh Throneburg, who is challenging Republican incumbent Bob Good.

He said he planned to spend the rest of the day in Danville campaigning before leaving and returning to the city this weekend.

Thirty-one-year-old Lobsang Topden, an Averett University graduate, was searching for a tech-related job involving computers or phones or customer service.

Previously a senior tech at Apple who worked from his Danville home, Topden has been jobless since the beginning of October.

"I'm just trying to find something to blend all my skills together," said Topden, who has a degree in sociology and criminal justice.

Danville resident Larry Warner, 25, has been unemployed for three weeks and wanted to get hired quickly because he didn't want to have a large time gap between jobs.

Warner, who has experience working as a machine operator and a forklift operator, had talked to representatives from Tyson Foods so far.

"I'm interested in something new," he said, adding that he had a son to support.

Baron Price, 41, said he recently lost his job with Dollar General distribution, but the job fair helped him out, he said.

"I had some transport problems getting back and forth to work, but with this job fair, I've got a chance to redeem myself and get a better job," said Price, who has experience working in receiving and freight.