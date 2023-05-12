The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2023-24 Leadership Southside program.

Leadership Southside is a leadership development program in the Dan River Region for the business, education, public and nonprofit sectors.

Leadership Southside develops participants' leadership skills to strengthen their role as an individual, professional and community member. From equipping participants with the understanding of a leader’s role in developing and communicating a transformative vision for the future to teaching them how to manage themselves and others effectively through conflict situations, this program is designed to build an alliance of leaders for present and future leadership needs in the region.

During this program, participants will have the opportunity to build strong connections with their classmates, which increases the capacity for collaborative work across organizations. In addition, they will connect with each session’s presenters, who are established leaders from across the Dan River Region and the commonwealth of Virginia.

Session topics include leading a team, conflict resolution, nonprofit board leadership, communication skills, crisis leadership, equitable leadership, presentation skills, purpose-driven leadership and transformational leadership. In January, participants will travel to Richmond for Chamber Day at the Capitol to hear from and engage with members of the General Assembly.

In its 31st year, Leadership Southside boasts more than 550 alumni, many of whom are still leaders in this community. H

“Before Leadership Southside, I was always under the assumption that you needed the title to TRULY be considered a leader: CEO, Owner, Director, etc," said Alyssa Turner, class of 2023, River District Association. "But I’ve learned that titles are irrelevant; you can be a leader regardless of your position, and not only at your job. You can be a leader anywhere in your community.”

“In this program, participants will understand themselves better — how they communicate, how they handle conflict, and how they view others," said Irving Perez, class of 2023, American National Bank & Trust Co. "I think Leadership Southside is an essential program to increase everyone’s emotional intelligence.”

Leadership Southside is a 10-month program, typically meeting on the third Tuesday of each month from August through May. Participants will graduate in May 2024 at the Chamber Annual Awards Dinner.

To apply, visit www.dpchamber.org/leadershipsouthside. Applications are due by 5 p.m. June 16. Only complete applications will be considered.

The chamber has contracted with Rachel Covington to lead and facilitate the 2023-24 program. Covington previously served as the senior director of member services for the chamber and led Leadership Southside as part of her role.

For more information about how to apply, email rcovington@dpchamber.org.

The chamber is grateful to its Innovation Partners and other regional funders, without whom this program would not be possible.