Caesars Virginia’s temporary facility, Danville Casino, opened up to the public Monday morning following a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony held by casino and city and state officials.

Hundreds of eager patrons lined up along the front of the building from both sides waiting for the doors to open shortly before 10 a.m.

A line of customers snaked along West Main Street and stretched alongside Bishop Road before ending at the front entrance of the building.

“Let’s get these doors open,” shouted Caesars Virginia General Manager Chris Albrecht just before gathering officials for the ribbon to be cut. “Alright, let’s go!”

This story will be updated.

Photos: A sneak peak inside the Danville Casino