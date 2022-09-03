Living at Danville Mall? City officials, owners reimagine development as 'a lifestyle destination'

City officials are working with the owners of Danville Mall to find new uses for the commercial site.

"We envision that the Danville Mall property can become a lifestyle destination, where community, commercial and residential meet in one location," Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe told the Danville Register & Bee.

Possible uses for the site include hospitality, residential, outdoor recreation, food and beverage, public gathering areas, and office space, Bobe said. The mall's 87,000-square-foot footprint and about 17,000 square feet of outparcel development area could be redeveloped, she said.

A spokesperson for Hull Property Group, which owns Danville Mall, did not respond to numerous voice messages left this week by the Register & Bee.

City officials pointed to the mall's central location as an ideal spot for redevelopment.

"Where it's geographically located, it's perfectly situated to be a lifestyle destination," said City Councilman Lee Vogler. "It's been a huge commercial site for many years. It's surrounded by commercial properties. Combining that with residential is a win-win."

City Manager Ken Larking said of the mall property, "It's centrally located, has great access, it's got really nice views and it's a nice piece of property."

Malls have been on the decline for decades across the country and new uses must be found for them, said Vice Mayor Gary Miller.

"Malls are closing all over the country every year," Miller said. "We're going to have to reimagine what malls do."

"Reimagine" was a running theme among officials who spoke to the Register & Bee. Hull Property Group and the city's economic development office are working together "to determine ways to reimagine this site, providing added enhanced offerings for our residents," Bobe said.

"Hull Properties is open to exploring partnership opportunities for further residential and commercial redevelopment of this site," Bobe said.

Redevelopment at the site would not involve closing the mall, but would be in addition to what's already there, she said.

Miller believes examining redevelopment options for the mall is a great idea.

"We don't want the mall going out of business," Miller said.

Danville serves as a commercial hub for surrounding communities in Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina, reaching about 625,000 residents, Bobe said. That and other factors make the mall property a perfect fit for redevelopment, she said.

"This property is also located in close proximity to major assets within the city, including the River District, two of Averett University's campuses and the $650 million Caesars resort that is under construction," Bobe said. "In addition, this site is located in heavily trafficked areas where between 17,000 and 24,000 cars pass by each day."

Bobe would not say whether potential developers are looking at the mall for possible projects.

"At this time, we cannot comment on prospect activity related to this project," she said.

Any incentives that would be offered for an endeavor at the property would depend on the size of the project, Bobe said.

"The city will evaluate any potential incentives based on the scope of the final development project," Bobe said.

A regional housing summit held at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research highlighted the need for more housing in the city and surrounding region, Miller said. That provides an opportunity for Danville to market the mall for mixed-use development.

"We need to help our mall and we're glad to do it," Miller said.

City officials are looking at other parts of the city for redevelopment as well, Bobe said.

Danville's office of economic development recently evaluated the condition of the city's main corridors and prioritized areas for redevelopment efforts, Bobe said.

"We are currently focused on the redevelopment of the Schoolfield District and West Main Street corridor that stretches from the North Carolina line and extends to the River District boundaries," she said.

A Philadelphia firm is working on a master plan for the corridor expected to be complete in October, Bobe said. The city will start concentrating its efforts on that area based on the results from the study, she said.

"We will immediately begin planning for implementation of the recommendations from this study," Bobe said.

The economic development office is also partnering with the River District Association to evaluate redevelopment along North Main hill, she said.