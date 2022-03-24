Longtime Danville broadcaster retires after more than four decades in news

Jack Garrett, a name in broadcast news for almost 44 years in Danville, signed off on his last broadcast at WBTM/WAKG last week.

“I want to go out on the top of my game,” the 65-year-old Danville native said.

Graduating from George Washington High School in 1974, Garrett was one of three Averett College students to earn the new English and journalism combined major in 1978.

“It was the fledging year for that degree, and I took 12 hours for the double major. I needed to do an internship too, so my advisor, David Hoffman, said ‘Let’s try radio,’” Garrett recalled.

Hoffman, now retired as a journalism professor, remembers Garrett from those days, having had him as a student at both GW and Averett and when Garrett’s hair was down to his shoulders.

“At both schools, Jack was a standout in my classes,” Hoffman recalled. “I loved having him during his senior year at Averett, and we got him placed at WBTM as an intern. As an announcer, he was top notch. Whatever Jack did, he did well. He is a kind and caring guy, and he always achieved to his fullest.

“I am so proud of Jack for all he accomplished. He is, truly, a good guy.”

As an intern Garrett started writing immediately and doing newscasts; he was offered a job afterward, working the evening newscasts.

He worked at the two stations until he was 40 years old and then accepted a job as bureau chief of WSET, the Lynchburg-based ABC affiliate.

He covered news in Danville, Martinsville and South Boston, breaking the news of the National Tobacco Settlement and winning an award on a documentary he produced about tobacco.

“I worked there three years then returned to WBTM/WAKG after my son was born in 2000,” said Garrett. “I loved television, but I was in my 40s and was a one-man band.”

A little bittersweet

And that’s where Garrett has been until his last newscast on March 18.

“It was bittersweet walking out for the last time, but I’m ready for the next chapter,” he said. “The hardest part was sifting through 40-plus years of accumulated ‘stuff.’”

Charlotte, his wife of almost two years, whom he calls “a godsend,” describes her husband’s career as “a lifelong career taking advantage of his incredible talent.”

“His voice, his integrity and his knowledge. How many people get to do this? And he’s done it so well,” she said.

Memories of the stories he has covered throughout the years bubble up to the surface easily.

He said homicides used to be more of a rarity than they are today, and the news organizations covered them all. Three of them stand out to him, which he relates with some chuckles.

“There was a homicide in the Axton area, and there was no GPS then. I knew it was by a creek, so I found some trailers and knocked on the door,” he recalled. There were eight Hispanic immigrants inside, and only one spoke broken English.

“He said, ‘Here’s the guy who discovered the body, so I talked to him.”

Garrett talked to him and filmed some B-roll (supplementary footage to support the story) and put the man’s face and name up on the broadcast.

“A couple of days later I found out he had been charged with the crime,” Garrett said.

Another time he was in South Boston at a hotel waiting to film a man being arrested for a homicide when bullets started whizzing by his head, and he and his cameraman had to find cover.

He’s been covering news for so long that he also remembers covering a murder trial every day for two weeks in Chatham and having to call in his stories with rolls of quarters and a pay phone.

Awards

But now it’s time to retire. Garrett said he started considering retiring about six months ago.

“I’ve done the morning shift for the past six years, getting up at 2 a.m. and going to the station at 3, then staying until 10 a.m.,” he said. “I would usually need a nap in the afternoon.”

Garrett has some plans for his future, even though he said he promised his wife he wouldn’t do anything for six months.

First on his list is to attend the Virginia’s Associated Press Broadcasters Awards luncheon in Greenbriar on Saturday. The radio station is up for 18 AP awards. In 2019 the station won “the big Kahuna,” as Garrett called it for its coverage of Hurricane Michael, which battered Danville as a tropical storm.

“I had 4 feet of water in my house and lost 700 record albums, but I made it out to cover it,” he said.

In 2018 Garrett received first place in Virginia Associated Press awards in three categories: best reporter for “Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias;” best feature/human interest story for “Danville Remembers the Virginia Tech Victims on the 10th Anniversary of the Tragedy;” and best spot news for his reporting on Danville’s new police chief and community policing.

His coverage of Hurricane Michael was a large part of the best reporter award, he explained.

In 2020 he won the Gallimore Award, which honors “a Virginia broadcaster for outstanding service in the public interest” and “exemplifies a commitment to journalism and reflects honorable on the news profession,” according to the Virginia AP Broadcasters website.

His family

Then Garrett wants to spend more time with his wife and children. He has known his wife since his teenage years in the same neighborhood.

“And it’s nice that Charlotte and I like doing things together, such as cooking,” he said. “I had my eye on her for a long time.”

Garrett has three children: Jack III and 15-year-old twin daughters, Carol Anne and Sarah Beth.

“My son, Jack, is in Averett’s nursing program, Carol Anne will probably get a full running scholarship to college since she is third in the state in 2-mile distance running and Sarah is artistic and loves music,” he said.

Garrett also is a musicologist and loves to write about music. He has been published in several music magazines, such as the quarterly magazine “Ugly Things,” and has even been encouraged to write his own book.

He writes for the music blog “Garage Hangover.” He has plenty of material since he has a collection of 10,000 record albums.

Garrett also plays the drums, although he isn’t in a band.

“I am apprehensive but excited about the future,” he said.

The station

Garrett’s long-time work colleagues had glowing praise for Garrett.

Alex Vardavas, a program director, calls Garrett “the consummate professional, last of his breed, the blood and guts of our organization and peerless.”

“I’ve been with Jack for his entire ride at WBTM/WAKG,” he said. “His Averett education served him well. He’s always had a nose for news, the ability to gather it, to write it so coherently and succinctly, and deliver it flawlessly on the air. He has accrued countless awards and has competed against folks in larger markets, who have far more resources than Jack. But each year, he manages to make us all so proud.

“They don’t make ‘em like Jack anymore. He will be sorely missed by Piedmont Broadcasting Corporation and our loyal listeners, who woke up to him every day to get their news and weather fix to start their day.”

David Hutcheson, who works part-time at the station even after retirement, called his friend’s retirement “the end of an era.”

“Jack’s decades of newscasts and his unique on-air style served as a continuous narration of day-to-day life in Danville,” he said. “It was an honor to work with him because he was intelligent and fair, and that meant I always got positive comments about him from listeners and friends. I was always motivated to do my best and sound professional, because I was in the studio with someone who put pride in his work and wanted the station to sound on top of things. “For decades, his life has been understanding and chronicling the events of our city and we as its people. That has made him a fascinating person to talk to, not to mention his encyclopedic knowledge of music.

“I and the station will miss him, but he’s overdue to get on a regular schedule and enjoy some sleep.”

Asset to the community

Sherri Duarte, the vice president of operations for Piedmont Broadcasting, says her first memory of Garrett is her walking into the radio station 30 years ago after her graduation from Averett with communications degree in hand and ready for a job.

She didn’t realize she had missed the window to apply for the job, but Garrett spoke to Vardavas and arranged an interview anyway.

“And that’s where my career at Piedmont Broadcasting began, so I’m forever grateful to running into Jack at that moment,” she said. “We’ve laughed about that story a lot.”

She has enjoyed working with him through the years.

“Jack is an incredible news man. He’s been such an asset to this company and this community, and we will miss him very much,” she said. “His hard work and dedication are second to none. I have enjoyed working with a true professional like Jack throughout the years and now look forward to wishing him only the very best in retirement. It’s much deserved.”

