Michael N. Maunder joins Fisk & Gregory as associate attorney

The law firm of Fisk & Gregory announced this week that that Michael N. Maunder has joined the firm as associate attorney.

Maunder earned his law degree from the Liberty University School of Law in 2021 where he won the First Year Moot Court Tournament and the American Bar Association D.C. Area Regional Moot Court Tournament. He received his undergraduate degree from Regent University in 2016 and graduated with honors having also won two regional undergraduate moot court tournaments and placing third nationally.

Maunder also served on the student governments at both universities.

Prior to joining Fisk & Gregory in the fall, Maunder served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Pittsylvania County where he prosecuted both felonies and misdemeanors in the general district, juvenile and domestic relations district and circuit courts. Before entering the practice of law, Maunder worked as a real estate agent and property manager in the Hampton Roads area and also served as an infantryman in the United States Marine Corps, including a deployment to Afghanistan.

He is licensed to practice law in the commonwealth of Virginia.

At Fisk & Gregory, Maunder focuses on both residential and commercial real estate, working with a wide variety of lenders and investors across the market. He also practices in the areas of civil litigation and criminal defense, focusing especially on youth offenders and playing an active role their diversion to rehabilitative options.

Maunder lives in Pittsylvania County with his wife and their two daughters.