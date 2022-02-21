More industries showing interest in Dan River Region

More and more business prospects have eyes on the Dan River Region.

There are more than four months left in the current fiscal year, and the region has already seen roughly double the number of inquiries from industries compared to all of 2019-20, said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.

The biggest drivers of this trend are the available sites and shell buildings that meet the needs of companies looking to relocate, Larking said.

"We have the right kinds of sites and buildings that companies are looking for right now," he said.

As for whether the upcoming Caesars Virginia casino project is playing a role, Larking said it had nothing to do with the increased interest in the area.

"The key factor is that we have product available for companies, and companies are looking to expand their manufacturing facilities," he said, pointing to the city's and Pittsylvania County's investments in industrial parks including grading pads and the construction of shell buildings.

The Dan River Region has seen a surge in economic growth over the past four years, Larking pointed out. From 2018-21, more than $1 billion in economic development projects promising more than 3,000 jobs have been announced.

The influx of companies coming to the Dan River Region has led to a reduction in available space in the area’s industrial parks.

Local officials are looking to solve that issue by constructing more buildings and grading pads in those parks, including a 30,000-square-foot shell structure being built off Slayton Avenue near the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in the Cyber Park.

Danville City Council voted in November to approve a moral obligation for a loan to pay for construction of the building.

The moral obligation was required from both the city and Pittsylvania County as part of a commitment from Virginia Community Capital, a banking corporation, to loan $2.87 million toward the project.

Danville has received a $1 million grant from the Virginia Tobacco Commission to also help pay for it. The shell building will be promoted to industries interested in coming to the Dan River Region.

Also, a graded pad in the Cyber Park that would be able to accommodate a 200,000-square-foot building is planned.

“Due to the momentum occurring throughout the region, the number of modern-day manufacturing buildings and graded sites have decreased,” said Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe told the Danville Register & Bee in November. “To ensure that we remain competitive, we will need to continue to invest in new inventory.”

In addition, the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority was also in the process last fall of grading a 63-acre pad at the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill in southwestern Pittsylvania County. RIFA owns the 3,528-acre mega park.

RIFA has owned the park for nearly 15 years and no industry has located there yet. More than $200 million has been spent on infrastructure development at the site.

"There's a great deal of interest in the mega park right now," Larking said. "Very few sites in the U.S. are as ready as ours for a very large manufacturer."

Currently, a power line upgrade is underway to meet the needs of a large-scale business, Larking said. Officials also have funding for grading of additional pads at the site, and funding is in place to help pay for a connector road from the U.S. 58 bypass to the mega site, he said.

As for the absence of an industry there, Larking said, "These things take years to come to the point" where projects come to fruition.

"Right now, our site is more ready than any site in Virginia for a site this size for a manufacturing facility," he said.

As for private investment, Realty Link completed construction of a 100,000-square-foot industrial shell building at the entrance of Cane Creek Centre Industrial Park late last year.

While the region’s shortage of space can pose a problem for having available sites for prospective industries, it is a positive indicator of the area’s economic growth.

Building more structures and adding room at the industrial parks ahead of time are important for bringing in new jobs, Larking said.

"When companied are ready to look for for place to build new manufacturing facilities, they don't want to wait," he said. "If you've already invested to prepare the land to be ready, they can get their business up and running quicker so they can make product quicker."

Danville and Pittsylvania County, through RIFA, own three industrial parks — Cane Creek Centre, which totals 900 acres; the Cyber Park, which has 330 acres; and the Southern Virginia mega site at Berry Hill in the county.

The Danville Industrial Development Authority owns two parks within the city limits — the 197-acre Airside Industrial Park; Riverview Industrial Park, which has 515 acres; and the 158-acre Coleman site at Gypsum Road and Celotex Drive.

There is also the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park — owned by the Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority — in northern Pittsylvania County. The authority includes a cost- and revenue-sharing agreement between Pittsylvania County (61%), Danville (35%) and the town of Hurt (4%).

