Movement Bank branches out to North Carolina

Danville-based Movement Bank has announced the opening of its new branch in Randleman, North Carolina.

The new location expands its footprint in the region and marks a significant milestone as Movement continues to invest in providing access to financial services in underserved communities.

The launch is the third among the bank's growing network of community-based branches and aims to meet the region's increasing demands for personal and commercial banking. Movement Bank offers everyday consumer financial services and a variety of mortgage options, as well as commercial lending and cash management products to help businesses prosper.

"Our team knows the Randleman market well," said David Rupp, president of Movement Bank. "In our discussions with local leaders, we were impressed with their plans for the future of Randleman, and we have an exciting vision about how we can work together to make the community even more special."

Movement Bank expects to open its doors to the public Jan. 24 at 117 S. Main St. in Randleman. Movement Bank will announce the future date for its grand opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting in the spring.

"Our experienced local team is excited to serve Randleman and its surrounding areas." Wayne Rowe, vice president/executive market leader and branch manager said. "We are proud to launch a full-service commercial bank with a legacy rooted in service. Our commitment is to partner with a great community of people and play our part in the economic growth that is expected for Randleman."

Founded in 1919 to bank the underserved community in segregated Danville, Virginia, Movement Bank continues this mission in the 21st century. Learn more online at movementbank.com.