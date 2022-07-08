New ENT doctor joins Sovah Health

Sovah Health his week announced announced that Dr. Philip Zapanta has joined its medical staff and is offering ENT services for patients at Sovah ENT & Allergy–Danville.

“We are excited about the addition of Dr. Zapanta to our otolaryngology team,” said Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health and chief executive officer of Sovah Health-Danville. “Dr. Zapanta is joining a group of well-established and experienced providers and his background and training will expand their ability to provide our community access to high-quality care close to home.”

Zapanta received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville and completed his otolaryngology residency and medical education fellowship at the George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

He is a fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and the American College of Surgeons. He treated otolaryngology patients in Washington, D.C., for 16 years and was named “Top Doc” for the D.C. metro area for many years.

Zapanta has a background in academics where he led the otolaryngology residency program at the George Washington University and has mentored and trained many residents and medical students. He joined the Army shortly after the events of 9/11 and is currently a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves. He has received numerous awards for his military service.

As an ENT surgeon, Zapanta specializes in snoring and sleep apnea surgery including upper airway stimulation therapy, sinus disease, ENT allergy, facial trauma, hoarseness, diseases of the ear, nose, and throat, smell and taste disorders, ear infections, and cancers of the head and neck.

The practice is located at 159 Executive Drive Suite C in Danville.