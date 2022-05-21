New leader of Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is listening, learning and having fun

For Anne Moore-Sparks, being the new president and CEO of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is a “dream come true.”

“The skill sets I’ve gained in other jobs — in economic development, health care and education — play well into my role with the chamber,” she said.

Moore-Sparks has been on the job since April 4 and replaced Alexis Erhardt who left the role for a job with the University of Virginia.

Born and raised in Danville, Moore-Sparks declared herself “a proud product of the city school system.”

She graduated from George Washington High School in 1983 and subsequently earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Averett University. She is also a graduate of Leadership Southside and the Sorenson Institute for Political Leadership.

“I left for Atlanta after college, but then moved back in 2001 when my mother’s health was declining,” she said.

Since returning to Danville, she has worked for the city in both the office of economic development and community development, Gateway Health, the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research and with the Danville Public Schools as a community engagement and business partnership specialist, teacher quality specialist and director of the DPS Education Foundation.

“I was working for the city in 2004 and involved in community engagements and then economic development as a project manager. I was seeing the downtown revitalization, and it was exciting to be a part of the next chapter in Danville,” she recalled. “All of the businesses I worked for previously have been chamber members.”

Moore-Sparks speaks optimistically and enthusiastically of the future ahead for both the chamber and the Danville area from a comfortable, sunny office at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. The chamber relocated its office there in 2020.

“The move was very beneficial as it allows us to collaborate with and engage in conversations and work with those in economic development and the growth in the region,” she said. “The IALR is a hub, and it was a good move to relocate here.”

She has four basic goals as she begins her new career serving the 600 businesses that are chamber members.

“My first focus is getting a staff established and getting key positions filled,” she said. “We need to ‘get this house in order’ to provide foundational stability.”

Her next goal is to accelerate business growth for the members by providing resources and networks.

“I am focused on membership recruitment, retention and engagement. COVID presented some challenges and limited our face-to-face events, but we have gone back to them now,” she said.

Upcoming events include a Workforce Summit on Wednesday, Business at Breakfast meetings, the Legislative Breakfast, the annual meeting and Businesses on Tour.

“We host about 60 events a year, which range from informal networking to more formal meetings that focus on issues that affect businesses in a 1,000-square-foot area,” she said. “Our footprint is Danville, Pittsylvania County, Chatham, Gretna and Hurt. One of my priorities is how to best engage our members, especially in the northern part of the county.”

Her third goal is to listen and learn.

“Right now as the new chamber president and CEO, I am really just listening and learning and talking to as many members and stakeholders as possible, so I can be informed and educated about the Chamber,” she explained.

Her fourth goal is putting together a strategic plan.

“The beauty of a strategic plan is that it’s a tool that provides a road map for three to five years ahead. Part of that process initially is to interview members and talk about their needs and challenges and make sure the chamber is well-informed and can meet the needs of the businesses,” she said.

Her goal for her first 100 days on the job is to meet with 100 members.

“I’m five weeks in, and I’m halfway there,” she said. “I’ve been touring facilities and meeting with stakeholders, thought leaders and economic development leaders. I want to get a better understanding of their issues.”

Even with all those ambitious, lofty goals, Moore-Sparks is having fun.

“I’m a people person, and those who know me know I love meeting people, talking about the value of the chamber and building relationships, so I’ve really enjoyed that part,” she said. “At the end of the day, isn’t it all about building the relationships we have?

“I’m a firm believer in that.”

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.