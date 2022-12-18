Newest addition to Danville's River District mixes food and beverage with virtual golf

The latest addition to Danville's River District mixes food and beverage with a way to virtually practice golf.

On Friday, city officials and regional leaders celebrated River District Golf & Social with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The high-tech system lets people practice golf inside anytime, a news release from the city explained.

“We have made socializing a sport through a blend of technology and entertainment,” Richard Barrick, who co-owns the business with Jon Walker, said in the release. “No matter the occasion or who you share it with, we believe that every great time starts with golf, is fueled by food and drinks, moved by music and all made possible through community."

The establishment located at 680 Lynn St. joins a growing list of businesses calling downtown Danville home.

“Richard and Jon have taken a section of this old tobacco warehouse building and brought it back to life with new furniture and new features. River District Golf & Social adds another destination draw to the River District,” Mayor Alonzo Jones said in the release. “On behalf of City Council, City staff, and all citizens of Danville, I congratulate you on the opening of Danville’s newest entertainment venue.”