Nominations for the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Awards are open.

Honors include the Pace Award, the Pinnacle Award and the Pinnacle Small Business Award.

The Young Professionals PACE — Professional and Community Engagement — awards are designed to recognize and celebrate exceptional young professionals in Danville and Pittsylvania County under the age of 40. The annual awards highlight up to five emerging leaders who have made significant contributions to the region through professional achievement and community involvement.

The chamber board created the Pinnacle Award in 2011 to recognize a business or organization whose outstanding achievements serve as a model for success in businesses with 26 employees or more. In addition, a nominee is respected throughout the community for commitment to the chamber’s values, which include excellence, integrity, individuality, collaboration and innovation.

The board also created the Pinnacle Small Business Award in 2019 to recognize excellence in businesses with fewer than 25 employees. The winner is distinguished as a small business or organization that contributes to the economic vitality and quality of life in the region through innovative, ethical business practices, professionalism and strong community involvement.

Visit the chamber’s website at https://www.dpchamber.org/annual-awards to review criteria and nominate a business or organization for the Pinnacle Award or the Pinnacle Small Business Award or to nominate a young professional for the PACE Award.

The deadline to apply is May 5. Award winners will be recognized at the annual awards dinner on May 24.

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is an advocate for business and industry in the region. Its 530 members and 21,000 member employees understand that a strong chamber is a critical component of an innovative, profitable business community.

The chamber’s No. 1 goal is to help area businesses of all sizes to grow and prosper.