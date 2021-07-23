Part of Craghead Street shut down while crane works on Airbnb project in Danville

A portion of Craghead Street was shut down Thursday and Friday while workers prepared a crane to begin removing gear from an old elevator shaft in the 500 block for an Airbnb project by developer Rick Barker.

Removal of an old train trestle that had washed up between two buildings in the 500 block of Craghead during Tropical Storm was also expected to be done Thursday.

Work on the Airbnb project at 546, 548 and 550 Craghead St. began in December. The historic properties used to house Nabisco (546), Eldridge Drug Store (548) and Swift & Co., which was a butcher shop at 550 Craghead St.

The old structures — built in 1913 — suffered extensive damage during Tropical Storm Michael in October 2018.

Barker, who has been behind the evolution of the 500 block of Craghead Street since 2015, is bringing an Airbnb with nine units to that part of the River District. One of the rooms will be for an artist-in-residence under a partnership with the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History.

The $2.9 million project will merge the three properties into one address with multiple suites and include engineering and design to enable the building to withstand the next flood. A concrete floor will be built, with a wooden floor on top of it, Barker said.