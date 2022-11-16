Partnership for Regional Prosperity to host The Big Sort in Danville on Dec. 5

The Partnership for Regional Prosperity, an organization focused on how to prepare for the growth coming to Danville and Pittsylvania County, will hold The Big Sort at 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

The free event is a table-top exercise in which participants will evaluate regional and national trends for their local impact, certainty and community readiness. Participants will prioritize the trends for the Partnership for Regional Prosperity as it continues to engage the community in a future-forward mindset and collaborative strategy that will prepare residents, business and government for the change that comes from growth.

The event is a follow up to Monday's presentation by futurist Rebecca Ryan who encouraged attendees to think like futurists and leverage momentum to create the best future for the region. The Big Sort will examine STEEP trends in society, technology, economy, education and politics.

There is no charge for The Big Sort, but participation is limited to 80 and online registration is required at https://www.dpchamber.org/events/details/id/632/the-big-sort.

Additional Big Sort sessions will be held across the region in early 2023.