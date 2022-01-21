Pittsylvania County Community Action begins free tax preparation Thursday

This year’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will launch Thursday in Danville.

This community-based outreach, sponsored by Pittsylvania County Community Action, offers free tax preparation services to families and individuals who earned less than $58,000 in 2021. Operated under the strict guidelines of the IRS, all tax returns are professionally and confidentially prepared and then electronically filed at no charge. Last year local VITA program volunteers prepared more than 1,400 tax returns.

Beginning Thursday and operating through April 18, IRS-certified volunteers will prepare state and federal tax returns for low- and moderate-income families and individuals at no cost. Volunteers are trained to ensure taxpayers receive the maximum tax refund to which they are entitled by determining if they are eligible for the earned income tax credit, child tax credit or recovery rebate credit (stimulus payment).

For taxpayers who earned less than $73,000 in 2021 there is a second option for filing their federal and state taxes at no cost. They may visit myfreetaxes.com where they will be asked a series of questions and guided through the entire electronic tax filing process.

When filing a 2021 tax return, taxpayers will be asked how much they received for any advance child tax credit payments and/or how much they received for the third economic impact payment. During the month of January, the IRS will be mailing letters to recipients confirming the amount of advance child tax credit payments received (IRS Letter 6419) and the amount of the third economic impact payment received (IRS Letter 6475). These letters should be brought to a tax appointment. Without the correct amounts, return processing could be delayed.

For more information about these free tax preparation services or to make an appointment, call 434-549-8220 (press 3). The office is located in Nor Dan Shopping Center, sharing space with the Virginia Workforce Center, at 211 Nor Dan Drive, Suite 1055. Appointments are accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, clients will be required to wear a mask and have their temperatures taken before admittance into the building.