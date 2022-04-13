Planning commission postpones decision on proposed Danville skill game facility

It looks like the city will wait until June to decide what to do about a proposed skill game facility on Riverside Drive.

The Danville Planning Commission wants to see how a Greensville County court rules on the legality of skill games in the state on May 18 before voting whether to recommend approval of a special-use permit for skill game arcade at a former car dealership on 4764 Riverside Drive.

Brad Skidmore and Bill Powell applied for the special-use permit for their plans to renovate Robert Woodall’s former Mitsubishi building into a skilled gaming arcade at 4764 Riverside Drive.

Their plans include 50-60 skilled game machines at the location that would be open from 9 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. The facility would have 10 employees, including a licensed and bonded security guard on the premises.

On March 1, Danville City Council voted 8-1 to remand the request for the special use permit back to the Danville Planning Commission, which unanimously voted Monday afternoon to recommend postponement of the matter.

Just before the planning commission's vote following questions about the matter, Chairman Harold Garrison told Powell commissioners would postpone if he asked them to.

"Would that be possible?" Powell asked the commission.

Commissioners voted to postpone the vote until their June 13 meeting, nearly a month after the court is expected to determine whether skill games will be allowed across the commonwealth.

Skill games are illegal in Virginia, but a court injunction forbids enforcement of the ban. The court case in Greensville County is expected to determine the legality of the games.

Danville Planning Director Doug Plachcinski had recommended that the planning commission recommend denial of Powell's and Skidmore's request for the permit.

However, Plachcinski told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday that he supported commissioners' decision to postpone the matter.

During a public hearing at the commission's meeting Monday, no one spoke on the special-use permit request other than Powell.

Commissioner Steve Petrick asked if the question whether the games are allowed will be answered in May.

"So this resolution is coming about in May?" Petrick said. "Is there going to be a resolution to this?"

"There may be an anticipated decision at that point, but who knows?" Plachcinski responded.

Petrick also asked why the request was remanded back to the commission.

"Is this something that came to the attention of council when it came before them or what?" Petrick said.

Plachcinski said, "Council was concerned about some of the previous stipulations and conditions that were recommended as part of this particular project."

The planning commission's recommendation for approval for the special-use permit that was remanded by council to commissioners did not align with prior recommendations from the commission, Plachcinski told the Register & Bee on Wednesday.

Also, the statewide injunction would not apply to this particular proposal at all, Plachcinski added.

"The injunction only covers machines that were previously authorized under previous ABC-authorized locations," he said.

Multi-player games, known as "fish tables," were also part of the proposal and were never authorized under the ABC, Plachcinski said.

Petrick asked whether commissioners had the option of postponing the agenda item.

"I think we have the option of postponing anything if the applicant requests that we postpone it," Garrison responded.

Commissioners voted 7-0 in favor of postponing consideration of the request.

