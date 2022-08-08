Provider joins Sovah Internal Medicine-Danville

Sovah Health recently announced that Dr. Sidrah Ghaffar has joined its medical staff and is providing primary care for patients at Sovah Internal Medicine–Danville.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ghaffar to our team of talented providers at Sovah Internal Medicine-Danville,” said Alan Larson, market president, Sovah Health and CEO of Sovah Health-Danville. “Her educational background and experience combined with a passion for her patients will be a valuable asset to our region and our patients.”

Ghaffar received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and her Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Wofford College also in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She is a member of the National Medical Association, American College of Osteopathic Internists, and the American Medical Association.

At Sovah Internal Medicine-Danville, Ghaffar is specializing in annual physicals, geriatrics, management of chronic illnesses, immunizations and vaccines, women’s health services, primary and preventive care, and minor procedures.