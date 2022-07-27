Pulmonologist joins Sovah Health

Sovah Health announced this week that Dr. Fahid Alghanim has joined its medical staff and is offering pulmonary and critical care services for patients at Sovah Pulmonology-Danville.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Alghanim to our team of talented and established providers,” said Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health and chief executive officer of Sovah Health-Danville. “His experience and education, combined with passion for his patients, will help us expand our pulmonology services to meet the healthcare needs of our region.”

Alghanim is board-certified from the American Board of Internal Medicine in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease, and Critical Care Medicine. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Gilbert and Rose Marie Chaghoury School of Medicine (Byblos, Lebanon), completed his residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (Baltimore, Maryland), and completed his pulmonary and critical care fellowship at the University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore, Maryland).

As a pulmonologist,Alghanim specializes in diagnosis and treatment of lung diseases (airways disease such as asthma/COPD/bronchiectasis, interstitial lung diseases, chest infections, pleural effusions, pulmonary nodules, thoracic malignancies, pulmonary hypertension), inpatient intensive care management, bronchoscopy with endobronchial ultrasound technology, sleep disorders and thoracentesis/thoracostomy tubes.

Dr. Alghanim is accepting new patients. The practice is located at 159 Executive Drive, Suite F in Danville.